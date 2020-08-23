Rep. Tip McGuire statement on officer-involved shooting

Rep. Tip McGuire issued this statement:
“I am shocked and horrified by what we saw tonight. In our city, a man was shot in the back seven times by police. We do not know the full details at this time, but I have been in contact with the Attorney General’s office this evening, and I am requesting an immediate investigation. My thoughts are with Jacob Blake as we all pray for his recovery.
“The status quo is unacceptable. Our community, our state, and our nation must take action to fundamentally change the systems and policies that time after time put black lives at risk. Black lives matter, and we must guarantee that the institutions entrusted with the duty of public safety values those lives.”
