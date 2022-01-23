Report: Gateway has disbursed $9.7 million in federal COVID-19 funds to students

Gateway Technical College has distributed $9.7 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to students across its three campuses, officials report.

Stacy Riley, vice president of student services and enrollment management, provided an update on the college’s use of the funds as trustees gathered for a monthly District Board meeting Thursday. It came as a Jan. 16 deadline passed to distribute funds to students specifically from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act former President Donald Trump signed into law nearly two years ago at the pandemic’s onset.

The funds were distributed to students who applied for them. Each student had to explain a particular hardship, which could have included direct financial aid, debt relief, use of mobile hot spots and use for critical, emergency needs.

“We did focus on high needs students first and subsequently other enrolled students,” Riley said. “It was a process.”

Riley said Gateway is tracking where and how the federal funds were used and, whenever possible, measuring their effectiveness.

“We know much of the direct aid was for housing, food and emergency support,” Riley said.

Student financial support is one piece of a larger part of pandemic relief efforts. Gateway has received slightly more than $25 million in federal funds, based on allocations from three separate stimulus programs spread over two presidential administrations.

Riley said Gateway has until May to spend CARES Act dollars for institutional purposes that benefit the campuses and programs. Deadlines for the other subsequent COVID-19 relief programs that were signed into law come later.

Law Enforcement Academy simulator

The board approved an official bid for the previously announced remodel of Gateway’s Law Enforcement Academy classroom space on the Kenosha campus.

In December, the board gave preliminary approval to the project, including the installation of a simulator lab that will give police recruits the opportunity to immerse themselves in faux real-world actions and determine how to respond to them in stressful situations.

The preliminary estimate to remodel 1,340 square feet of classroom space was $173,000. However, the bid approved Thursday with Kenosha-based Riley Construction and related contractors is capped at $150,000.

Tom Cousino, associate vice president of facilities and security, said demolition and remodeling work for the future simulator space is slated to begin this week. Plans call for the simulator to be up and running for students in April.

Gateway currently has 71 students enrolled in the Law Enforcement Academy, according to figures from college officials.

Virus impact

The board also heard a report from Zina Haywood, executive vice president and provost for academic and campus affairs, on instructional formats as the second semester of the 2021-22 school year gets underway.

To safeguard against the rise in the COVID-19 omicron variant, Haywood said a number of instructors opted to go virtual for at least the first two weeks of the semester.

She said impacted students were informed of plans in advance of the start of the semester, which kicked off Jan. 18.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0