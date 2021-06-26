Report: Kenosha drinking water meets or exceeds water quality standards

The latest Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources report indicates Kenosha residents are drinking clean, high quality water.
Kenosha’s drinking water meets or exceeds all state and federal water quality standards, according to the report, which is being made available at various locations in the community.
The Kenosha Water Utility’s state certified laboratory tests Kenosha’s drinking water more than 10,000 times per year.
The 2020 Consumer Confidence Report Data that is required by the DNR is available in several locations, including local libraries and community centers such as the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, Kenosha Area Family & Aging Services, Salvation Army, the Shalom Center and Visiting Nurses Association.
The report also is available by calling 262-653-4331, or online at the following website: https://www.kenosha.org/departments/water-utility/reports#annual-water-quality
IN PHOTOS: A walk with a view on the Lake Geneva Shore Path
Fall is a perfect time for hiking on the Shore Path that circles Geneva Lake. We pause here for a moment to remind readers: The Walworth County city is Lake Geneva; the body of water is Geneva Lake. Confusing? You bet!
The path runs about 26 miles in total, as it weaves in and out of wooded areas around the lake.
During the summer, it can be quite crowded — and buggy — along the path. But in November, you’ll have the path largely to yourself (perfect for socially distancing during a pandemic) with no mosquitoes to dodge.
More benefits of colder weather walking? There’s still some lingering fall color to admire; the lake views increase when the foliage decreases; and you can dress comfortably in layers instead of sweating it out on a hot day.