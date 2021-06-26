Report: Kenosha drinking water meets or exceeds water quality standards

The latest Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources report indicates Kenosha residents are drinking clean, high quality water.

Kenosha’s drinking water meets or exceeds all state and federal water quality standards, according to the report, which is being made available at various locations in the community.

The Kenosha Water Utility’s state certified laboratory tests Kenosha’s drinking water more than 10,000 times per year.

The 2020 Consumer Confidence Report Data that is required by the DNR is available in several locations, including local libraries and community centers such as the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, Kenosha Area Family & Aging Services, Salvation Army, the Shalom Center and Visiting Nurses Association.

The report also is available by calling 262-653-4331, or online at the following website: https://www.kenosha.org/departments/water-utility/reports#annual-water-quality

