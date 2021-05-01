Report: Sheskey served three-day suspension for loss of firearm

Sheskey remained on administrative leave after Graveley’s announcement while police conducted an internal investigation into whether the officer violated department policy. Chief Daniel Miskinis, who retired Friday, announced earlier this month that Sheskey had returned to work.

“Officer Sheskey was not charged with any wrongdoing,” Miskinis said in a two-paragraph statement on Sheskey’s return. “He acted within the law and was consistent with training. This incident was also reviewed internally. Officer Sheskey was found to have been acting within policy and will not be subjected to discipline.”

'Salt on the wound'

Local civil rights leaders and the Blake family have protested Sheskey’s return to work and continue to call for his firing. In a protest last weekend, three people, including Blake’s uncle Justin Blake, were arrested during a sit-in outside the Kenosha Public Safety building.

Justin Blake said Friday that the Blake family continues to seek Sheskey's dismissal, saying he does not believe the African-American community can trust department and city leaders while he remains on the police force. “He should not be policing any community, most certainly not the African American community,” Justin Blake said. “It’s like putting salt on the wound.”