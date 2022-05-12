Reporter moving on, but not going far: Jill Tatge-Rozell closes out long career

This is one first-person story I never thought I would write.

My last day with the Kenosha News will be Thursday, May 12, two months shy of 23 years with the paper and 30 years as a daily reporter covering southeastern Wisconsin (including seven years for the Journal Times in Racine).

It seems fitting, having come from a line of Kenosha County farmers, that my last story will be a feature about the family that will host the 2022 Dairy Breakfast. But, as it has become a tradition for longtime reporters to write an outgoing recap ... I first find myself reflecting on assignments gone by.

I cringe at the thought of first-person pieces. For me, this career is about sharing the stories of others, about recording history, and about informing the public.

Aside from an occasional first-hand account — such as trying my hand as a taxidermist for a “dirty jobs” series, jumping off a mail boat in Lake Geneva, or being “forced” to sample food at the Kenosha County Fair — I have mostly steered clear of the spotlight.

I take pride in the fact that after so many years there are still people who don’t connect my face to my byline.

Speaking of bylines, I cannot fathom how many there have been. But, there is a reason my last name appears as “Tatge-Rozell.” I kept my maiden name attached to my byline because I would not have become a writer if it were not for my late bother Jay Tatge. Jay, who died in a car accident just months after graduating from Central High School in Paddock Lake, wrote for the Falcon Flyer. He also wrote poetry. After his passing, I wrote letters to him in heaven and also started to write poems. I was 7.

My first experience with the Kenosha News was actually as a staff writer during the summer of 1990 for feature editor Elaine Edwards. One day that August, as I sat at a microfiche machine looking for “today in history” blurbs, I came across the story about my brother’s accident. It was a story I had never seen before. My parents, faithful subscribers, didn’t keep a clip of it. I was 20.

Celebrate lives

It hit me like a freight train that I had lived longer than him. I vowed if I ever had to write a story about someone’s family member dying I would be sensitive to their loss. Unfortunately, there were many such stories of untimely and sometimes tragic deaths to be written. I feel Jay was there, helping me find the words to celebrate these lives.

My first day back at the Kenosha News was July 5, 1999, after graduating from DePaul University in Chicago and moving to Chicago columnist Mike Royko’s beloved Bohners Lake community in the town of Burlington. Three days before starting the new work-from-home position, my home was destroyed by fire.

One of the few things able to be salvaged from the charred remains was a stack of newspapers with the stories I had written for the Journal Times about the Green Bay Packers making it to the Super Bowl in 1997. The pages, edged in soot, have since further yellowed.

Less than a week later I found myself, digital camera in hand (as the first reporter for the Kenosha News to use one), heading out to report on a house fire. The smell is something that stays with you and I immediately burst into tears, overcome by emotion. I vowed that every time I wrote about a fire I would also offer to help — most recently giving my son’s winter boots away to someone who evacuated without shoes.

Sadly, the awards I have received over the years are tied to tragedy, such as stories on what became referred to as “a plot to kill” at Burlington High School shortly after the mass shooting at Columbine, as well as coverage of tornados that have torn through Kenosha County.

At times, I found myself in the thick of it. I interviewed the family of one of accused teens in Burlington when the landlord walked in to tell them they were being evicted. I ran through pouring rain and jumped over live wires in Wheatland, calling into people’s damaged homes after the tornado hit to see if they were in need of assistance. And, I was just inside the door of the Kenosha County Safety Building during the aftermath of the Jacob Blake shooting in August 2020 when an angry crowd broke the door — my camera in hand as the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team rushed past me from behind.

While I will no longer report on the issues, I will still be able to help the residents of Kenosha County in my new role with Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman.

I will miss the creative, thoughtful, brilliant people I work with — many of whom, like me, play a musical instrument or two.

I will also miss writing stories that can affect change. Take, for example, a story I wrote decades ago about a zoning battle in Waterford. Tom Kojis, who was born with cerebral palsy, opened a plant stand at his home on a corner of Main Street. All but his corner were zoned commercial. As a result, a neighbor complained he should not be able to operate a business there.

After weeks of meetings, petitions, letters — and multiple newspaper stories — Kojis was unanimously granted permission to sell his flowers.

Still in operation today, he now employs part-time seasonal help

If you get a chance, stop by 509 E. Main St. in Waterford, and see the beautiful fruits of his labor. And, don’t forget to support local journalism. By doing so, you can help change the world, or at least one small corner of it.

