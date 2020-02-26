Reports: At least 7 dead after active shooter situation at Molson Coors' Milwaukee campus

MILWAUKEE — A shooting occurred at around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus on Highland Boulevard in Milwaukee, leaving at least seven dead, according to reports from multiple Milwaukee news outlets.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the shooter was believed to have been among those who were shot.
The incident occurred at a sprawling complex that includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities. At least 600 people work at the complex.
MillerCoors public relations confirmed to multiple sources that there was an incident but did not elaborate on details.
Staff at the brewing campus were alerted about the shooting via text and email by the company.
Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.”
One woman tweeted: “I can’t steer clear when I live near there. What is going on? I’ve never seen so many MPD come in one place.”
Several other buildings in the area are locked down, including a Wisconsin Humane Society facility and Harley-Davidson facility.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Milwaukee police and fire departments; Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office; the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett was also on scene Wednesday evening.