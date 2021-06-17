Republican Party of Kenosha County to Host Lincoln Day Dinner Saturday; Ron Johnson, Steil, Kleefish among guest speakers

The Republican Party of Kenosha County will host its annual Lincoln Day Dinner at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, at the Italian American Club, 2217 52nd St.

A reception will begin at 5:30 p.m.

All conservatives and Republicans are welcome to attend the event. Ticket prices are $70 per person.

Special guest speakers for the evening will be U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, U.S. Rep Bryan Steil, and former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. Brain Schimming will be the master of ceremonies. Other local elected officials will also be in attendance.

For more information or to purchase tickets contact the RPKC at kenoshacountygop@gmail.com or 262.697.6144.

