Republican Party of Kenosha County to Host Lincoln Day Dinner Saturday; Ron Johnson, Steil, Kleefish among guest speakers
The Republican Party of Kenosha County will host its annual Lincoln Day Dinner at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, at the Italian American Club, 2217 52nd St.

A reception will begin at 5:30 p.m.

All conservatives and Republicans are welcome to attend the event. Ticket prices are $70 per person.

During Thursday's Milwaukee Press Club event, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) said that he is still deciding on whether or not he will run for re-election in 2022. The potential third-term senator said that he does not feel pressure to make a decision yet. However, as reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Johnson is still asking supporters for campaign cash. During the first three months of the year, Johnson raised $545,000 according to federal filings. As of March 31, the campaign had a little more than $1 million cash on hand. His numbers were below what he recorded six years at the same stage of the campaign. In the first three months of 2015, he raised around $1.3 million and had $1.5 million cash on hand.

Watch the full program: https://wiseye.org/2021/06/03/milwaukee-press-club-u-s-sen-ron-johnson/

Special guest speakers for the evening will be U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, U.S. Rep Bryan Steil, and former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. Brain Schimming will be the master of ceremonies. Other local elected officials will also be in attendance.

For more information or to purchase tickets contact the RPKC at kenoshacountygop@gmail.com or 262.697.6144.

