 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Republican Party of Kenosha County to host “Lincoln Day Dinner” with special guest speakers Jack Posobiec and Sen. Ron Johnson

The Republican Party of Kenosha County will be hosting its annual Lincoln Day Dinner fundraiser on Saturday, April 23, at 5:30 p.m. at Bella Vita Banquet Hall, 34816 Geneva Road, Burlington.

Special guest speakers for the evening are Jack Posobiec and Sen. Ron Johnson.

Posobiec is a veteran of the US Navy in which he was an intelligence officer. His military career included multiple deployments, including service in Guantanamo Bay and West Asia. He is also a former Washington, D.C., correspondent for One America News Network, and currently the senior editor of Human Events, a political news and analysis outlet.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.kenoshacountygop.org.

For more information contact the RPKC at kenoshacountygop@gmail.com or phone 262-697-6144.

Watch Now: Popular videos from the past week you may have missed

A Ukrainian couple who met during the Russian invasion wed in a bomb shelter, police bodycam from Arizona shows puppies rescued from a house fire, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death Notices for Sunday, April 3

Death Notices for Sunday, April 3

Laura R. Jorgensen, 71, of Kenosha, died on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in Milwaukee. The Bruch Funeral Ho…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert