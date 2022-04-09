Republican Party of Kenosha County to host “Lincoln Day Dinner” with special guest speakers Jack Posobiec and Sen. Ron Johnson

The Republican Party of Kenosha County will be hosting its annual Lincoln Day Dinner fundraiser on Saturday, April 23, at 5:30 p.m. at Bella Vita Banquet Hall, 34816 Geneva Road, Burlington.

Special guest speakers for the evening are Jack Posobiec and Sen. Ron Johnson.

Posobiec is a veteran of the US Navy in which he was an intelligence officer. His military career included multiple deployments, including service in Guantanamo Bay and West Asia. He is also a former Washington, D.C., correspondent for One America News Network, and currently the senior editor of Human Events, a political news and analysis outlet.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.kenoshacountygop.org.

For more information contact the RPKC at kenoshacountygop@gmail.com or phone 262-697-6144.

