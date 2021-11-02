Republican Party of Kenosha County to host "Pints and Politics" gathering Nov. 22

The Republican Party of Kenosha County will host its November “Pints and Politics" social at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22. It will be held at Ruffalo’s Special Pizza II, 3931 45th St., Kenosha.

All conservatives and Republicans are welcome to attend the free event. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Special guest speaker will be State Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes. She will be discussing the upcoming spring election.

For more information contact the RPKC at kenoshacountygop@gmail.com or 262.697.6144.

