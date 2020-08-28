Republicans craft their own police reform bill

Wanggaard said that this proposed Use of Force Review Advisory Board has 2 to 3 years of planning behind it.

One of the many demands made by protesters over the past few months, in addition to banning dangerous use of force tactics like chokeholds, has been for improved independent review of police uses of force that would take the review process out of the hands of traditional law enforcement.

Another accountability bill included in Public Safety PACT would include “whistleblower protections for officers who report use of force incidents,” a bill that Wanggaard’s statement said “is modified from a recommendation by Governor Evers and the Legislative Black Caucus.”

One other bill, also co-sponsored by state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, would increase community involvement in the police and fire commissions of Milwaukee and Madison.

The Community Orientated Policing bill would create a $600,000 grant program that would allow COP Houses to be set up in cities with populations above 60,000, modeling the program after the the philosophy already entwined in the Racine Police Department.

Three other bills in Public Safety Pact are modified versions of bills from Evers and the Legislative Black Caucus. They are: