Republicans open Kenosha campaign office in push toward presidential election

About 30 people turned out for the opening of the Kenosha Trump Victory Center Saturday, an event headlined by Republican Congressman Bryan Steil.
“It’s awesome to see a big crowd in Kenosha,” said Steil, speaking to the group, which included staff, local party officials and local candidates, gathered on the sidewalk outside the office.
Steil was making the rounds of the 1st Congressional District Saturday, helping open campaign offices for the November elections. While the Kenosha office has “Trump” on the banner outside, the freshman congressman will also be on the November ballot.
The office, 5901 75th St., will be the headquarters for county Republican candidates, a meeting place for volunteers, and a center for supporters to pick up yard signs and campaign merchandise.
“We’re excited to have everyone help out to get Trump re-elected,” said Erin Decker, a Kenosha County supervisor and county party chairman. “We need all the help we can get — dollars and door knockers.”
In 2016, Trump won the majority of Kenosha County votes in the presidential election, edging out Hillary Clinton by just 255 votes, helping him in his narrow victory of the state. It was a political turnaround for a county where Barack Obama beat challenger Mitt Romney and his running mate Paul Ryan — Steil’s predecessor in the 1st Congressional District — by nearly 9,000 votes.
The county flipped again in the last statewide elections, with Kenosha County voters backing Democrat Tony Evers beating Scott Walker by nearly 3,000 votes on his way to winning the governor’s race.
This time, Trump is trailing in state and national polls against challenger Joe Biden. In the most recent Marquette Law School Poll, Biden’s lead against Trump in the state widened to Biden with 49 percent, Trump 41 percent. However, the final Marquette poll before the last presidential election showed Clinton with a stolid lead over Trump.
While Trump’s name is on the banner at the office, Steil and others who spoke at the event did not say much about the president himself, instead focusing on traditional Republican policy ideas like tax cuts and economic development zones. “We need to put forward solutions,” Steil said.
State Rep. Samantha Kerkman said with the election about 14 weeks away, she has already been out campaigning door-to-door. “I did about 50 doors out in the Franklin area,” she said, saying it was the earliest she has started that type of in-person campaigning in an election cycle. “Every person, every contact is so important.”
Lori Hawkins, chairman of the Kenosha County Democrats, said her party’s downtown office, 5712 7th Ave., remains closed for now because of concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, but should be reopening soon. In the meantime, she said, party officials and volunteers have been focused on holding virtual campaign meetings and contacting voters by phone. “Our Facebook page i very active, and there’s a lot of information and events to volunteer or attend virtually there,” she said
The national Democratic Party had hoped to make Wisconsin a focus of the presidential campaign by holding their national convention in Milwaukee. Concerns about the pandemic prompted the party to vastly scale back plans for the event, which will be held in Milwaukee from Aug 17-20, but at a smaller scale than originally planned. “Our first and biggest priority is to keep people safe,” Hawkins said. “We don’t think that gathering in person in big groups is the best idea right now.”
Hawkins said despite those challenges, longtime Democratic volunteers in the area are seeing higher than usual interest in the election. “People who have been around in the party for a long time said they were getting a lot more people earlier than usual asking for signs and volunteering opportunities,” she said.
