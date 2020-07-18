Republicans open Kenosha campaign office in push toward presidential election

The county flipped again in the last statewide elections, with Kenosha County voters backing Democrat Tony Evers beating Scott Walker by nearly 3,000 votes on his way to winning the governor’s race.

This time, Trump is trailing in state and national polls against challenger Joe Biden. In the most recent Marquette Law School Poll, Biden’s lead against Trump in the state widened to Biden with 49 percent, Trump 41 percent. However, the final Marquette poll before the last presidential election showed Clinton with a stolid lead over Trump.

While Trump’s name is on the banner at the office, Steil and others who spoke at the event did not say much about the president himself, instead focusing on traditional Republican policy ideas like tax cuts and economic development zones. “We need to put forward solutions,” Steil said.

State Rep. Samantha Kerkman said with the election about 14 weeks away, she has already been out campaigning door-to-door. “I did about 50 doors out in the Franklin area,” she said, saying it was the earliest she has started that type of in-person campaigning in an election cycle. “Every person, every contact is so important.”