Republicans want to give loans to unemployed Wisconsinites using CARES funding; plan needs Evers' approval

OAK CREEK — With more than 100,000 Wisconsinites left without income while waiting to find out if they will receive unemployment checks, Republican legislators from southeastern Wisconsin have come forward a plan to provide loans to help make ends meet for those still on the wait list.

Republicans are calling on Gov. Tony Evers, who has discretion over how the $2.2 billion Wisconsin received through the federal CARES Act is used in the state, to use $40 million to fund the loan program. Anyone who has been stuck in the adjudication process for four weeks or more waiting to hear back on their unemployment claim could then receive a loan to help them pay rent, for food or whatever else they need. Once their claim is approved and they start receiving unemployment checks with back pay, the loan would then be paid back by withholding money from the checks.

If someone receives a loan but their unemployment claim is eventually denied, then they would have to pay back the loan in full with no interest under the Republican plan.

According to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, “for every $40 million in loan funding made available to the program, it is estimated that 30,581 individuals could receive a loan of $1,308, which is equal to four weekly benefit payments of $327.”