Rescue Plan money a "shot in the arm" for communities

The tens of millions of dollars heading to Kenosha County through the American Rescue Plan Act will be a “shot in the arm” for municipalities during the COVID-19 pandemic, state legislators who represent Kenosha County said.
Kenosha County municipalities will receive a combined $67.6 million in funds as part of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. Of that, the City of Kenosha is projected to receive $27.8 million and Kenosha County is projected to get $32.89 million.
“The stimulus gets most of the attention when it comes to the American Rescue Plan, but I think that the aid to local governments will be just as impactful,” said state Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers. “This funding will be critical as we all work toward recovery from the full impact of COVID.”
Broadly, the federal funds can be used to combat negative economic impacts caused by the pandemic, help workers performing essential work during COVID, help with reduction of revenue, and to make investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
“That’s money that will help get the vaccine distributed quickly and efficiently, and continue testing operations to monitor our progress against COVID-19 and its variants,” Wirch said, adding it can also help fund crucial services like police, fire and public health and provide “support for families and small businesses hit hard by the pandemic.”
Allocation issue
Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, acknowledging some disparity between what bigger cities have been allocated compared to cities like Kenosha, said it will go a long way toward helping local municipalities.
“Regardless of whether the federal rescue plan relief funds to local governments are seemingly enough or fairly allocated, it’s worthwhile to acknowledge that this money is a one-time, figurative shot-in-the arm,” Kerkman said. “This is an enviable opportunity for local governments to consider the individual needs of their communities, possibly explore ways to collaborate, and ultimately realize the greatest impact for our residents.”
The disparity Kerkman referenced was called out Thursday by U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis. While local officials express appreciate for the assistance this week, Steil was critical of its distribution.
Under the Act, cities with higher poverty rates will receive larger allocations. For example, the City of Kenosha’s population is larger than the city of Racine, but it will get $19,18 million less ($27.8 million compared to $46.98 million) partly because Kenosha’s poverty rate is lower.
In Racine, which has a population of 77,081, 21 percent of residents live in poverty, according to 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The City of Kenosha, with a population of 99,688 according to 2019 estimates, has 16 percent of residents living in poverty.
‘Critical investment’
Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, said the federal funding “not only provides a critical investment in our local governments but also direct assistance to Wisconsinites who need it most, including targeted relief that has the potential to cut child poverty in half this year.”
“Our local governments have been on the front lines throughout this pandemic, providing essential services and assistance to working people and small businesses, so the investment they have received from the American Rescue Plan is crucial,” McGuire said. “The plan will go a long way to helping the working families of our community, our state and our nation get back on their feet.”
Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, said the funding “represents a tremendous investment in our country’s pandemic recovery and our future. Ensuring municipalities and counties can continue to respond is instrumental to our success, as they are directly serving our citizens on the ground every day.”
“COVID-19 created dramatic new challenges for counties, cities, villages and towns impacted with un-budgeted emergency needs and lost revenue under already tight budgets,” Ohnstad said. “Funding for our local communities supports the people who live and work in our communities.”
