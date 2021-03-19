Rescue Plan money a "shot in the arm" for communities

The tens of millions of dollars heading to Kenosha County through the American Rescue Plan Act will be a “shot in the arm” for municipalities during the COVID-19 pandemic, state legislators who represent Kenosha County said.

Kenosha County municipalities will receive a combined $67.6 million in funds as part of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. Of that, the City of Kenosha is projected to receive $27.8 million and Kenosha County is projected to get $32.89 million.

“The stimulus gets most of the attention when it comes to the American Rescue Plan, but I think that the aid to local governments will be just as impactful,” said state Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers. “This funding will be critical as we all work toward recovery from the full impact of COVID.”

Broadly, the federal funds can be used to combat negative economic impacts caused by the pandemic, help workers performing essential work during COVID, help with reduction of revenue, and to make investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.