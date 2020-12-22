Resident dies in Zion fire

Brucker, in his statement, said all residents except one who lives below where the fire began, were allowed back into their apartments by 5 a.m. That resident currently is being provided temporary housing at a hotel while a long-term solution is determined.

Damage was reported to nine of the apartments, Zion Battalion Chief Jason Messick said. One sustained fire damage, two had smoke and water damage and six below the fire had water damage.

The state fire marshal and local fire investigators continue to look into the cause and origin.

Brucker said his company is thankful for all the assistance.

"As is often the case, out of tragedy heroes emerged," he said. "Our thanks are with the City of Zion for providing immediate shelter to evacuated residents at nearby City Hall. This ensured all residents remained out of the elements while fire and rescue crews responded.

"Our immense gratitude is also with the Zion Fire Department and other first responders for their great work to contain and suppress the fire, safely evacuate residents and provide subsequent care. Our residents and staff should also be recognized for their strength, endurance and camaraderie through the night until it was safe for residents to return to their homes."

