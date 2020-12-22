Resident dies in Zion fire

ZION, Ill. — One resident taken to a hospital after a fire in an apartment complex early Sunday morning has died.
Officials had yet to release that person's name Tuesday morning. The fire drew about 25 fire and emergency units to assist Zion, including area fire departments from Kenosha, Bristol and Pleasant Prairie.
The cause of the fire in the Carmel House apartment community has yet to be determined.
SHP Management Corp. President Matt Brucker issued a statement Tuesday.
"A fire is always a tragic experience, but this tragedy is compounded by the death of a community member so close to the holidays," he said. "Therefore, our thoughts are first with the family and friends of the deceased resident, who have our deepest sympathy, and with all affected residents for whom we care (for) greatly."
According to information provided by the Zion Fire Department, they were called to the 90-unit senior living apartment complex in the 2800 block of Elisha Avenue at 12:18 a.m.
Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire in the apartment where the blaze originated. The resident of that apartment, who later died, was transported to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, Ill.
The department also reported that two other victims were transported for underlying medical issues that may or may have not been exacerbated by the fire.
Brucker, in his statement, said all residents except one who lives below where the fire began, were allowed back into their apartments by 5 a.m. That resident currently is being provided temporary housing at a hotel while a long-term solution is determined.
Damage was reported to nine of the apartments, Zion Battalion Chief Jason Messick said. One sustained fire damage, two had smoke and water damage and six below the fire had water damage.
The state fire marshal and local fire investigators continue to look into the cause and origin.
Brucker said his company is thankful for all the assistance.
"As is often the case, out of tragedy heroes emerged," he said. "Our thanks are with the City of Zion for providing immediate shelter to evacuated residents at nearby City Hall. This ensured all residents remained out of the elements while fire and rescue crews responded.
"Our immense gratitude is also with the Zion Fire Department and other first responders for their great work to contain and suppress the fire, safely evacuate residents and provide subsequent care. Our residents and staff should also be recognized for their strength, endurance and camaraderie through the night until it was safe for residents to return to their homes."