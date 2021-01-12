Residential development with senior housing advances in Bristol

Bristol Commons, a single- and multi-family project from Bear Development that is projected to increase senior housing options, received a slate of initial approvals by the Bristol Village Board this week.
The residential development planned south of Highway 50, where 130th Avenue ends, calls for seven single-family lots and 48 multi-family units in six buildings on 10 acres of a larger tract of land. Plans also call for a clubhouse.
“I’ve been a big proponent for senior housing for years, and I’m so glad to see this come about,” Trustee Carolyn Owens said.
The project, which will still need additional final plat approvals, has unanimous support so far.
“Our Village Board has always shown great interest in developments that include senior housing,” Village President Mike Farrell said. “We supported this proposal unanimously and welcome more projects like this.”
SR Mills, CEO of Kenosha-based Bear Development, said this project will be “a little different than some of the other senior communities” they have developed, featuring at-grade, single-story ranch-style buildings with direct-access units.
“This, we think, will be quite nice,” Mills said. “It’s long been a goal of the community to have more senior housing, and we are excited to help deliver on that.”
‘Good blend of land uses’
The Village Board approved a land-use plan amendment and rezone to allow for the single-family homes, which will provide a transition from the Bristol Ridge development to the multi-family buildings proposed at Bristol Commons. Approval of an associated certified survey map and a conditional use permit were also approved.
“We think it’s a good blend of land uses,” Mills said.
Village officials asked Bear to keep as many of the mature trees on the parcel as possible, adjusting building footprints if needed.
“We want to keep them,” Mills said, adding they also intend to plant 196 additional trees as part of the plan.
The single-family lots will average 16,500 square feet and will have protected woodland behind them. The multi-family buildings will include a mix of 24 one-bedroom, 16 two-bedroom and eight three-bedroom units. Each three-bedroom unit will have an attached garage. An additional 12 detached garages are part of the plan.
The project qualified for $719,000 in Housing Trust Fund financing, as the majority of the multi-family units will be allocated to seniors and 12 will be set aside for residents at or below 30 percent of county median income. Another 11 units are dedicated as “supportive housing” that connects tenants with services offered by the Kenosha County Veterans Services office.
The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority administers the federal financing program, which takes the form of low-cost, subordinated debt.
Adding to the tax base
The project will add an estimated $2.2 million in assessed value to the village tax base.
Plans are to break ground during the first quarter of 2021.
“You won’t have any problem renting or selling them,” Owens told Mills at a meeting Monday.
Mills said the multi-family units Bear Development has completed in Pleasant Prairie and Paddock Lake filled up quickly.
“We literally just finished and we are 100 percent occupied,” Mills said of the Creekside development in Pleasant Prairie.