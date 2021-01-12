Residential development with senior housing advances in Bristol

‘Good blend of land uses’

The Village Board approved a land-use plan amendment and rezone to allow for the single-family homes, which will provide a transition from the Bristol Ridge development to the multi-family buildings proposed at Bristol Commons. Approval of an associated certified survey map and a conditional use permit were also approved.

“We think it’s a good blend of land uses,” Mills said.

Village officials asked Bear to keep as many of the mature trees on the parcel as possible, adjusting building footprints if needed.

“We want to keep them,” Mills said, adding they also intend to plant 196 additional trees as part of the plan.

The single-family lots will average 16,500 square feet and will have protected woodland behind them. The multi-family buildings will include a mix of 24 one-bedroom, 16 two-bedroom and eight three-bedroom units. Each three-bedroom unit will have an attached garage. An additional 12 detached garages are part of the plan.