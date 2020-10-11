Residents call for the city to go beyond just talking about change

Speakers addressing a city listing session Sunday said their city must go beyond just talking about change.
Residents have to reach out to each other, go outside their comfort zones and be willing see that they are more than just the stereotypes instilled by what they see or hear on media, social media and even their own perceptions.
Sunday’s session, held at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, was the city’s fourth and final listening session that sought input about police and community relations, criminal justice, and other concerns following the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake. The incident led to peaceful protests against police brutality, but also spawned rioting that led to two deaths and the destruction of businesses and homes.
Resident Esther Roberts said listening sessions on race relations should have been held years ago.
Roberts, who is white but who is mother to a Black daughter, said that she doesn’t feel her daughter’s health and safety are a priority because the systems in place were built to support whites. She said elected officials are quick to blame outside forces for the destruction but that they and local law enforcement are culpable for the destruction of the lives of Black citizens.
“If you want change … honestly want change, you must be the first to reach out. To be humble. To acknowledge failures and to build empathy and trust in the Black community,” she said addressing Mayor John Antaramian, who has been the host of each of the four sessions. Also attending was Chief Daniel Miskinis of the Kenosha Police Department.
Among the things, she called on removing Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth from office and the firing of Miskinis.
Mary Magdalen Moser said she still had yet to hear from city officials, employee or elected, explaining “why they allowed this to happen,” referring to the rioting and violence that ensued.
“People are dead. People are homeless, lives and livelihoods have been destroyed,” she said.
She criticized Democrat elected officials, along with the city leadership for creating the conditions that led to the violence that occurred and questioned why arrests weren’t made following the riots. She questioned who gave the order for the police to “stand down” and added that the city broke its “social contract with us.”
Another woman said she was also disgusted that the city didn’t do more to combat misinformation, including online posts that the rioters were coming to white neighborhoods and and the reactions that people should arm themselves.
She said people wanted information, but that arming themselves “was not the right move for people in Kenosha to make,” she said.
Camille Flores said that when her 15 year-old daughter saw the shootings that had been streamed live on social media, she was frightened.
“She was scared. She looked at my husband and she hugged him,” she said. “She said, `Dad, what if that was you and you never came back?
“We were all in tears,” she said.
Then she turned her question to the mayor and the chief.
“I would really love to have a sense of security for my children. I’m asking you today can we give them that sense of security?” she asked
Another man called on people to come together.
“We all bleed the same color, bottom line,” he said.
He said that he, too, was concerned about safety and encouraged residents to become involved in Neighborhood Watch if they want to see neighborhoods become better.
He also said that burning buildings, car lots and damaging properties must stop.
“I’ve never seen Kenosha like this before,” he said.
Brian Little, who attended the first listening session, said that he was able to set up a time to speak with Antaramian and that the mayor was more than willing to listen.
During the session, he said was reminded that he, too, needed to be the change he wanted to see and it can’t just be the mayor.
“It starts with you. It starts with us,” he said.
Bruce Gilbert, said he was “extremely angry” at what has happened in the community and that no justice is served by burning down buildings.
“I would like to see the Black Lives Matter people acknowledge it and how that’s justice,” he said.
Little, who spoke again later, said he was among the people protesting but also was there assisting protesters who were hurt by rubber bullets, getting people to abide by curfew and that he was there because he is Black and that his life matters.
Josefina Chairez said she, too, wants to see change.
She asked when was the last time Black people went out of their way to have white families over to their house for dinner. Chairez, who is Hispanic, said she, too, has never done this and has wanted to.
She called on people to think about family and beyond just the “flags and the food.”
