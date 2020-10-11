Residents call for the city to go beyond just talking about change

Speakers addressing a city listing session Sunday said their city must go beyond just talking about change.

Residents have to reach out to each other, go outside their comfort zones and be willing see that they are more than just the stereotypes instilled by what they see or hear on media, social media and even their own perceptions.

Sunday’s session, held at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, was the city’s fourth and final listening session that sought input about police and community relations, criminal justice, and other concerns following the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake. The incident led to peaceful protests against police brutality, but also spawned rioting that led to two deaths and the destruction of businesses and homes.

Resident Esther Roberts said listening sessions on race relations should have been held years ago.

Roberts, who is white but who is mother to a Black daughter, said that she doesn’t feel her daughter’s health and safety are a priority because the systems in place were built to support whites. She said elected officials are quick to blame outside forces for the destruction but that they and local law enforcement are culpable for the destruction of the lives of Black citizens.