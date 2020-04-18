Residents can replace lawn park trees in reforestation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city is offering residents an opportunity to replace lawn park trees at a reduced cost, after trees were removed due to the emerald ash borer, construction activities, storm damage or other reasons.

The city has been actively fighting EAB for the past several years by removing thousands of ash trees from its urban forest. Ash trees have been removed within the right-of-way, in public parks, and at city properties throughout the community.

City officials indicated they are striving to reestablish its urban forest by replanting trees in locations where trees were previously removed.

The city’s 2020 Capital Improvement Plan budget allocated additional funding for the city-wide Reforestation Program.

Citizens interested in having replacement trees planted in their lawn park, should contact the City of Kenosha Parks Division office at 262-653-4080 prior to June 26.

The city forester will perform a site inspection to ensure proper growing and site conditions exist to determine eligibility for the 2020 Reforestation Program. Reasons a location may not be suitable include too many existing trees in the lawn park, yard-tree conflict, stop sign or traffic signal interference, size of park lawn, or a range of other factors.