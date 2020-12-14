Residents evacuate after fire starts in apartment kitchen; no injuries reported

Kenosha firefighters put out a blaze that started inside a kitchen at an apartment building near Poerio Park Monday night.

The Kenosha Fire Department responded around 5:40 p.m. at the Camelot Apartments at 1458 16th Ave. where there were reports of smoke coming from the structure, according to Battalion Chief Ken Schroeder. Two women in the apartment had been cooking when the fire started. They evacuated immediately along with about a dozen other people in the building.

No one was injured and the fire was contained to the kitchen, he said. Firefighters also retrieved a cat that had remained in the building. The cat was unharmed.

“The women were cooking, when some oil splashed and started on fire,” Schroeder said. “The apartment was uninhabitable after the smoke and the fire damage, which was primarily confined to the kitchen.”

He said the two residents were displaced and offered assistance through the American Red Cross, but they declined. He said they were able to seek shelter elsewhere. One woman tried to put out the fire, but left the building immediately when it was apparent it couldn’t be suppressed, Schroeder said.