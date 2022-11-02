Residents line up for 2022 We Energies Cookie Book

Shari Oberg has been baking cookies from the annual We Energies Cookie Book for almost a quarter of a century.

But the 2022 edition has a very special addition: Her name.

WE Energies 2022 Cookie Book Mare and Margaret.jpg Mare Aehlich, left, picks up a 2022 We Energies Cookie Book from Margaret Santiago during Tuesday’s opening Cookie Book drive-thru in Somers.

WE Energies 2022 Cookie Book Shari Oberg.jpg Shari Oberg holds up a 2022 We Energies Cookie Book, which contains her recipe for Raspberry Walnut Bars.

There, on Page 15, is Oberg’s recipe for Raspberry Walnut Bars.

WE Energies 2022 Cookie Book bike riders.jpg Ralph Tollas, left, Glenda Conforti and Danny Lamantia rode their bikes Tuesday to the 2022 We Energies Cookie Book drive-thru in Somers.

“I’m so excited. It’s my first time in a cookbook,” said the Pleasant Prairie resident, beaming when she saw her name in the book on Tuesday.

WE Energies 2022 Cookie Books in box.jpg Thousands of Cookie Books were handed out Tuesday in Somers.

Oberg saw a notice about submitting recipes for this year’s book, “and my husband said ‘what about those Raspberry Walnut Bars?’ I guess those are his favorites.”

Oberg has a collection of the We Energies Cookie Books “going back to the 1980s,” she said. “I pick out the recipes that look good and make some every year.”

WE Energies Cookie Book Kerryn Lewellyn Happ.jpg Kerryn Lewellyn-Happ holds up one of the We Energies Cookie Books she and other We Energies employees were handing out Tuesday in Somers.

Her criteria for selecting the recipes to try? “I look at the ingredients and sometimes I just like the photo.”

Oberg will start baking Christmas cookies right after Thanksgiving, making about a dozen different varieties.

“I have a lot of people on my list,” she explained.

Her Raspberry Walnut Bars, which feature raspberry jam, “came off the jelly jar,” she said. “I tell my kids, always look for those recipes on jars and boxes. A lot of them are really good.”

Steady line of cars

Oberg was one of thousands of people who lined up Tuesday to pick up the free Cookie Book.

“We started setting up at 6:30 a.m., and we had a long line of cars blocking traffic when we opened at 9 a.m.,” said Kerryn Lewellyn-Happ. “It’s been a steady line of cars all day.”

The Cookie Books were distributed at a drive-thru at the We Energies Service Center on Highway KR, just west of Sheridan Road in Somers.

By the end of the day, Lewellyn-Happ, a We Energies customer service supervisor, estimated some 9,000-15,000 Cookie Books would be handed out.

And that’s just in Somers. The distribution continues with stops around the state through Nov. 11.

“Everyone loves these Cookie Books, and they look forward to this all year,” Lewellyn-Happ said.

Nearby, Margaret Santiago, who has worked for We Energies for nine years, was handing out Cookie Books to smiling visitors.

“People get excited about the new books,” she said. “These are recipes you can make year after year.”

Santiago bakes cookies each year with her daughters and grandchildren “and my parents and in-laws, too,” she said. “Families pass down this tradition.”

Sunshine and cookies

Despite summer-like temperatures in the mid-70s and bright sunshine, the people picking up the Cookie Books are in the mood to start their holiday baking.

“It kicks off the holiday season to pick up these books,” said Mare Aehlich.

The Kenosha resident picks up a Cookie Book every year —”sometimes we make ‘em and sometimes we don’t,” she said, laughing. Her favorite cookie is a snickerdoodle, and she likes to make “the traditional cookies: pecan rolls, chocolate-dipped cookies and sugar cookies with icing.”

She shares the books with her daughters “(“now that they’re getting their own places”) and her mother-in-law.

Though Aehlich has never submitted a recipe for the book, she does have a family favorite that sounds like a Cookie Book natural: Cherry Winks. “My grandma made those cookies, rolled in corn flakes” she said.

While most of the people getting Cookie Books rolled up in vehicles, three people make the drive-thru part of their Tuesday bicycle ride.

“We have an Old Timers Group and ride bikes together on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday,” said Danny Lamantia, who rolled up with Glenda Conforti and Ralph Tollas.

The Kenosha residents have been bicycling together for 30-plus years and took advantage of the sunny, warm weather to do some early holiday cookie dreaming.