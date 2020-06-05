Residents march to North Beach for kid spaces and safe places

Support for the community

While participants decried the violence of Tuesday night, and made some references to the ongoing nationwide protests over police violence against people of color, Thursday’s march was for the most part apolitical. Although several local politicians, from across the philosophical spectrum, did take part.

Among them, new Racine Alderman Edwin Santiago, who represents the 4th District which includes the North Beach area. He said he participated to show “that we’re united as a community.”

“We’re just here to show our community that we care about our children and this space is sacred for our children and our families and we have to make sure that we keep it safe,” Santiago said. “We’re here to create an awareness and let everyone know that we need to take charge of our community and take charge of our households and we have to do better.”

And, Santiago said, the march participants were there to commemorate the victims of Tuesday night and their families. As of Wednesday several of the victims were considered in serious condition. Police did not provide any update on conditions Thursday.