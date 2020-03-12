Residents pack meeting on city's new waste collection system

Kenosha residents arrived in droves at the Southwest Library Wednesday for the first of eight community meetings intended to help educate them about the new automated trash and recycling system that will take effect in the city this summer.
More than 80 people tightly packed the library’s conference room – which has a posted maximum capacity of 52 – many standing alongside walls surrounding chairs that were all occupied. A few sat on the floor, while several dozens more spilled into the lobby unable to get in. Inevitably, many were also turned away and encouraged to attend other presentations being held later this week and over the next two months.
The crowd buzzed with anxious chatter and every few minutes a cacophony of cellphone ringtones cut through Waste Superintendent Keir Powell’s 30-minute presentation as he explained that households would be receiving two 96-gallon carts – blue for recycling, tan for garbage. The carts are paid for by the city, but would be stored by homeowners inside garages or off to the side their homes. The carts must be placed curbside -- before 6:30 a.m. the day of collection -- with the wheels facing toward the house.
Begins mid-July
By the middle of July, residents could expect to start receiving their carts. By August, all properties receiving waste collection services in the city will have converted to the new receptacles.
Powell said residents, after a month of using the larger carts, would have the option of obtaining smaller 65-gallon receptacles, but for a fee as yet to be determined. Some wondered why residents would have to pay for the smaller ones at all.
A $500,000 grant from a national non-profit recycling organization is paying part of city’s costs for the larger carts, Powell said. In total, the $7.7 million project includes the cost of 66,000 carts, a new fleet of 14 trucks, operational software and education.
“We are tied to these 95-gallon carts for that grant,” said Powell, explaining that the city received a $500,000 grant for the recycling carts. “If we don’t use those 95-gallon carts, we don’t get that grant. But, the rest of it’s being covered by the city.”
Share with neighbor
The majority of those who attended the presentation were seniors concerned about whether they would generate enough waste or recycling materials to fill the receptacles to be hauled to the curb on scheduled pick up days.
While some objected to the larger size, Powell said the carts also would not have to be placed at the curb every week if they weren’t full.
“And you don’t need to bring that 95-gallon cart to the curb every week. You have that option to bring that out once every two weeks, once every three weeks,” he said. Some at the meeting asked whether they could share the receptacles with a neighbor.
“Sure. Absolutely,” said Powell. “We wholly recommend that.”
No cost to taxpayers
City Administrator Randy Hernandez said the staff worked hard to convince the granting entity to fund the larger receptacles.
“We don’t have to pass any of those costs to taxpayers. We didn’t have to reach into the coffers to buy them,” he said. “However, if you have anything less than the 95 gallons, the city has to pay for…and that would either have to be borne by us taxpayers or by the resident. So we chose to offer all free carts and ask that you try it for as long as you possibly can until completely not acceptable.”
Some were especially worried about disabled and frail individuals not being able to move the large containers at all. One woman asked that Powell explain the process for assistance, including whom to call. He said residents should call the city’s public works number at 653-4050 for information and they would receive a packet for specialized pick up.
10-year warranty
Others questioned what would happen if the receptacles were damaged.
“These carts themselves have a 10-year, non-prorated warranty on them. So after eight years, if that thing breaks, it gets replaced,” he said. “For free.”
Still others worried whether the trucks, which would have robotic arms to automatically pick up the carts, could really do the job in maneuvering in tight areas, like cul-de-sacs.
“It’s gonna get picked up,” he said.
Currently, Kenosha residents segregate trash and place them in their own cans, while mixed recyclables to into blue bags. Although the latter would become obsolete for recyclables, “you can use them for garbage” said Powell, evoking a collective sigh of relief from many in the audience. Residents who no longer need their trash cans can call public works to pick them up or place them in the new receptacles during garbage day.
Keeping track
One woman wondered whether she could write her address on the new containers fearing that someone might take them. The answer was no.
“These carts have barcodes, specific numbers to the house,” said Powell, encouraging residents to write down the last two numbers of the barcode or simply snap a photo of it. “Plus, they have a (radio-frequency identification) chip in them. So, if they’re a couple blocks away, or if they’re a couple houses away or something happens, we can find them.”
Powell said bulk waste, yard waste, electronics recycling and tire collection would not change.
“The drop-off site remains the same while this is going on. We will still continue to provide those services. Nothing changes during your day, your day of pick up remains the same,” he said. “The only thing that will change is the manner in which you put it out.”
More information
For additional information, residents can call 653-4050 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. They are also encouraged to attend the following information sessions:
- Today —6 p.m., Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.
- Saturday, March 14—10:30 a.m., Kenosha Regional Airport, 9900 52nd St.
- Saturday, March 21—1 p.m., Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.
- Saturday, April 4—10 a.m., Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.
- Saturday, April 18—2 p.m., Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.