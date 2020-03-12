Residents pack meeting on city's new waste collection system

Powell said residents, after a month of using the larger carts, would have the option of obtaining smaller 65-gallon receptacles, but for a fee as yet to be determined. Some wondered why residents would have to pay for the smaller ones at all.

A $500,000 grant from a national non-profit recycling organization is paying part of city’s costs for the larger carts, Powell said. In total, the $7.7 million project includes the cost of 66,000 carts, a new fleet of 14 trucks, operational software and education.

“We are tied to these 95-gallon carts for that grant,” said Powell, explaining that the city received a $500,000 grant for the recycling carts. “If we don’t use those 95-gallon carts, we don’t get that grant. But, the rest of it’s being covered by the city.”

The majority of those who attended the presentation were seniors concerned about whether they would generate enough waste or recycling materials to fill the receptacles to be hauled to the curb on scheduled pick up days.

While some objected to the larger size, Powell said the carts also would not have to be placed at the curb every week if they weren’t full.