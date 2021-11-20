Residents speak out during Pleasant Prairie 2022 budget hearing

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The public comments portion of last week’s 2022 budget hearing had just two speakers.

But that led to quite a lengthy discussion.

Village residents John and Deborah Prijic, 4816 84th St., were the only two from the community who spoke during the public hearing.

John Prijic asked the board to consider not approving a “wish list” of line items he found in the budget, specifically money for meals and lodging for the Public Works Department, funds for engineering fees and consulting and money for planned replacement of carpeting and blinds at the Village Hall.

“I’ve noticed that there are line items in the budget that are historically not spent or only a small portion are spent,” he said. “I would ask the board to scrutinize line item by line item and just not approve a ‘wish list’ of items.”

The budget includes $1,500 for meals and lodging, which Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said is in there for when staff attends professional conferences, and $1,000 in engineering fees and $15,900 for engineering consulting for Public Works.

“The director is a professional engineer,” Prijic said. “I would think he could provide those services, and if not, provide the assistance of the engineering division. The village does have a village engineer and an assistant village engineer.

“If they can’t assist the public works director in engineering properly, then I could understand that money be budgeted in the engineering department, because they’re the ones that do the majority of the engineering. Then that almost $17,000 could be cut from Public Works engineering. It seems to be a redundancy there.”

Thiel said there are occasions when outside assistance is needed, which is why those dollars are in the budget.

“Typically, even though our staff are certified engineers, in any given year, there may be a certain need for a level of expertise that would require us to reach out for additional guidance from a consultant,” Thiel said. “As brilliant as our engineers are, they’re humble enough to admit that, every once in a while, it’s necessary to reach out for advice, counsel and recommendations. Typically, these dollars are directed toward that.”

Trustee Mike Pollocoff, who preceded Thiel as administrator, said it’s common for unused budgeted funds to be then put into the reserve fund, where that money can be spent elsewhere.

“From top to bottom, as the budget gets washed through the entire cycle, there are always things that don’t get spent,” he said. “Whatever money is not spent falls to the bottom in reserves that we can then repurpose into meaningful purchases that we do need to make.

“I think the public should be satisfied that we’re not just sitting on cash in line items and waiting for them to get spent. Money is allocated where it’s needed. If it’s not spent someplace else, it’s going to get put together with something else to satisfy a larger project need.”

Carpets and blinds

Prijic asked the board to reconsider two other budgeted items, $9,150 for blinds and $7,700 for carpeting at the Village Hall.

“I would ask that amount be reduced,” he said. “I’m not opposing that you don’t replace carpeting when you need it, and possibly even blinds, but that just seems like an awfully expensive cost of over $16,000 for some new carpeting and blinds. That just seems excessive to me for this building. I would like you to provide the oversight and not just approve wish lists as they’re submitted.”

Thiel said both are more than 25 years old, and the time has to come to seek out replacements, and Pollocoff agreed.

“We didn’t buy the cheapest carpet or blinds (in 1997 when the Village Hall was expanded and remodeled), but we certainly didn’t buy the most expensive,” he said. “We’re bringing people into the Village Hall and working on convincing them to make investments of millions of dollars into this community and take care of the services they need and provide a professional government when the meeting rooms or conference rooms are in a sad state of disrepair.

“We expect our staff to accomplish significant milestones in facilitating the growth of this community and representing a good image to those people who are looking to spend money in this community, employ people in this community and add to the tax bases, as well as having a nice working environment for the employees who work here.”

Bug control

Deborah Prijic asked the board to consider removing $14,000 in the budget for bug control in the parks, and instead wanted to see other ways to keep mosquitos under control than just spraying.

“Some of the natural things that you can do to control mosquitos are just allow the dragon flies to come to the area,” she said. “You can build little bat houses that would be a nice community project for kids of one of the organizations. I know that doesn’t sound very pleasant, but bats are a very natural fighter of mosquitos, and they are a natural part of our cycle.

“People understand they can control their environment. Why not start to pitch in as a community project and start to control some of the mosquitos in a more natural way? I would like you to consider that as a recurring expense, rather than just every year, (saying), ‘We can just keep spraying it.’ ... It’s going to change the ecology of our area, and it’s not necessary.”

Thiel said the bug spraying centers around the picnic areas and the ballfields in the village, and not into the wooded areas and the prairie vegetation along Lake Andrea.

Department of Public Works Director John Steinbrink Jr. said youth groups have constructed bat houses in the past as part of a community project, and that again could be an option in the future.

Trustee Kris Keckler took exception to the suggestion the board was just approving blanket “wish lists.”

“When people use terms (like), ‘Don’t just give a blanket approval, a wish list or a slush fund,’ it gives an assumption there’s a malfeasance or wrongdoings are going on,” he said. “Multiple statements were made asking for accountability. I’ve been on this board for several years now, and I’ve seen nothing but consistent high-level accountability at every level, starting with the members of each department and the requests they put in for the budgetary pieces.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.