Residents take to polls in makeshift PPE, criticize election decision

Voters in makeshift PPE made their way to the polls Tuesday in Salem Lakes.

While lines were not as long early as election chief Mike Ullstrup anticipated, he said he was impressed by the effort people are making to vote.

A handful who turned out at 8:30 a.m. in Salem Lakes said they had attempted to vote via absentee ballot, but either did not get the ballot in time or made a personal error that prevented it from being sent.

Linda Anne Valentino, who is immunocompromised, cast her vote at the Wilmot Fire Station after the absentee ballot she requested in mid-March never arrived.

She wore a mask, a garbage bag over her shirt, gloves and a thick plastic bag over her head.

"This is ridiculous they are forcing people to come out to vote," she said.

Patricia Welter, who cast her vote at Salem Lakes Village Hall, said she went to bed thinking Election Day had been postponed.

She said it is not a decision that should have been made at the eleventh hour.

"I was actually angry that they couldn't figure this out to give us time to get through this," Welter said.

