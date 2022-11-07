Residents urged to support Kenosha marijuana referendum during gathering Saturday

Members of Kenosha Residents for Cannabis Reform and some local politicians gathered in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse Saturday morning to encourage city residents to support a referendum measuring public opinion on marijuana.

Among those in attendance were County Board Supervisor Andy Berg, City Council Ald. Anthony Kennedy, Kenosha County Democratic Sheriff candidate James Simmons and Sam Roochnik, of Kenosha Residents for Cannabis Reform.

In August, the Kenosha City Council voted overwhelmingly in support of an advisory referendum to measure public opinion on the drug’s use.

The advisory referendum aims to measure public opinion on allowing adults 21 and older to engage in the personal use of marijuana, while also regulating commercial marijuana-related activities and imposing a tax on the sale of the drug.

The question that will appear on ballots during Tuesday’s election is: “Should marijuana be legalized for adult use, taxed, and regulated like alcohol?”

No matter the results, the referendum will not legalize the drug in Kenosha. The results will instead be sent to state lawmakers currently debating medical marijuana and full legalization of the drug.