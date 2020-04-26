Residents wish 'Car Father' a happy birthday

Though Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order is still in effect, that didn’t stop well-wishers from passing by Tony Pontillo’s home Friday to wish him a happy 75th birthday.
Pontillo is well known in the local community as “The Car Father” — as he is the founder of the Kenosha Classic Cruise-In car show, which has run for 17 years.
Pontillo has said that 8,000 to 10,000 people attend the Labor Day weekend car show, coming from this area and from Chicago, Milwaukee, Indiana and Minnesota.
“We’ve had people come to this show from all over,” he said. “This is one of the biggest car shows in the Midwest, and it’s the biggest free car show in the state. We even have people coming from Canada now — we’ve gone international."
