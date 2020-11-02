 Skip to main content
Resource center to host public hearing on transportation
Resource center to host public hearing on transportation

  Updated
Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center will host a virtual public hearing at 2 p.m. Wednesday to discuss transportation.

Kenosha County is applying for federal and state funding to support specialized and public transportation for 2021. The funds support Care-A-Van paratransit services, Western Kenosha County Public Transportation and Volunteer Transportation Services.

To hear more and share comments and ideas involving the local transportation initiatives, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89428741470?pwd=RE9uY3ZGRzNzem0yclNGMEN3Rkl2QT09 to join us. You can call into the meeting at 1-312-626-6799, meeting ID i894 2874 1470. The meeting password is: 786954.

To receive the link electronically, email adrc@kenoshacounty.org.

If unable to attend, comments or suggestions can be emailed to adrc@kenoshacounty.org or call Lauren Coffman, mobility manager ,at 262-605-6615.

