Resource center to host public hearing on transportation

Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center will host a virtual public hearing at 2 p.m. Wednesday to discuss transportation.
Kenosha County is applying for federal and state funding to support specialized and public transportation for 2021. The funds support Care-A-Van paratransit services, Western Kenosha County Public Transportation and Volunteer Transportation Services.
President Donald Trump, as part of his final push to visit as many swing states as possible in the final days of the presidential election by hopping from one airport to the next in Air Force One, is scheduled to hold a “Make American Great Again Victory Rally” at Kenosha Regional Airport on Monday.
