Resource Fair offers energy assistance, health screenings

UMOS, a non-profit advocacy organization that provides programs and services aiming to “improve the employment, educational, health and housing opportunities of under-served populations,” is hosting a Multi-Agency Community Outreach Event in Kenosha on Saturday.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Redeemer Parkside Church, 2620 14th Place (across from the Northside Library).

Basic health screenings will be provided by Gateway Technical College.

People who attend will be able to find out about energy assistance programs, including 12-month co-payment agreements. Energy assistance applications will also be available. Note: You must attend the budgeting class at the event to be eligible for the energy assistance program.

Also, people will be able to attend a seminar on financial scams, hosted by Blackhawk Community Credit Union.

UMOS, which has been in operation since 1965, has been hosting these events in Kenosha for five-plus years, with the intention of connecting community members with service providers in one stop.

