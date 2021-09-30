Resource Fair offers energy assistance, health screenings

UMOS, a non-profit advocacy organization that provides programs and services aiming to “improve the employment, educational, health and housing opportunities of under-served populations,” is hosting a Multi-Agency Community Outreach Event in Kenosha on Saturday.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Redeemer Parkside Church, 2620 14th Place (across from the Northside Library).
Basic health screenings will be provided by Gateway Technical College.
People who attend will be able to find out about energy assistance programs, including 12-month co-payment agreements. Energy assistance applications will also be available. Note: You must attend the budgeting class at the event to be eligible for the energy assistance program.
Also, people will be able to attend a seminar on financial scams, hosted by Blackhawk Community Credit Union.
UMOS, which has been in operation since 1965, has been hosting these events in Kenosha for five-plus years, with the intention of connecting community members with service providers in one stop.
The free event will feature several community organizations, including: the Shalom Center, United Way of Kenosha County, Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, Kenosha Public Library System, Women and Children’s Horizons, Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center, the Kenosha Police Department, UW-Extension of Kenosha and Racine counties, Kenosha Human Development Services, First Student, Employment Service Connection, Racine-Kenosha Community Action and Familia Dental.
Note: Admission is free. Everyone attending must wear a mask.
Milwaukee-based UMOS started by assisting migrant and seasonal farm workers. Today, UMOS offers diverse programs and services.
“The purpose of the outreach event is to connect community members in need with service providers,” said Molly Calderon with UMOS. “The Energy Assistance season starts Oct. 1. This is our busiest part of the season, and a great way to assist many clients at one location.
“We will be screening for clients with furnace issues, facing disconnection of utility services and needing some help paying their utility bills.”
This event, she added, “is also a great way for service providers to network and share information with one another regarding services available for clients, community needs that need to be addressed, and new funding opportunities. We intend to provide a friendly, safe, judgment free environment where clients can come to receive information and services while maintaining discretion and their dignity.”
UMOS operates more than 40 programs, funded by grants and performance-based contracts from federal, state and local funding sources.
Programs and services provided by UMOS are divided into three major divisions: workforce development, child development and social services.