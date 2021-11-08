 Skip to main content
Restaurant to honor veterans by distributing meal vouchers at drive-through event
Texas Roadhouse in Kenosha has planned a special honor for veterans and active military this Veterans Day.

To express appreciation for the service members of our armed forces, on Thursday, between 11 a.m and 2 p.m., the restaurant will distribute free meal vouchers in the parking lot, valid through May 30, 2022.

Proof of service is required, which can include military or VA card, or discharge papers.

Vouchers can be redeemed for one of 10 entrees including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee.

The event is drive-through only at the resturant, 11841 71st St., but vouchers can be redeemed when the restaurant opens for dinner.

