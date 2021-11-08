Restaurant to honor veterans by distributing meal vouchers at drive-through event

Texas Roadhouse in Kenosha has planned a special honor for veterans and active military this Veterans Day.
To express appreciation for the service members of our armed forces, on Thursday, between 11 a.m and 2 p.m., the restaurant will distribute free meal vouchers in the parking lot, valid through May 30, 2022.
Proof of service is required, which can include military or VA card, or discharge papers.
Vouchers can be redeemed for one of 10 entrees including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee.
The event is drive-through only at the resturant, 11841 71st St., but vouchers can be redeemed when the restaurant opens for dinner.
More than 100 veterans, community members and military dignitaries took park Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in the first of what will be generations of ceremonies in the dedication of the Honor Plaza at Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park in Randall.
IN PHOTOS: Veterans Day Drive-Through in Downtown Kenosha Nov. 11, 2020
Veterans Day Drive-Through
Veteran Tim Green salutes another veteran as veterans from several area veterans groups, along with local citizens, drive around Library Park Wednesday morning, Nov. 11, 2020, as part of Veterans Day Downtown Drive-Through. The drive through was hosted by American Legion Post 21.
© Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
The sound of reverence
Don Martinelli of the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans Honor Guard plays taps during a short Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday morning outside Dayton Care Center, 521 59th St., before veterans from several area veterans groups, along with local citizens, conducted a drive-by Veterans Day parade. American Legion Post 21 coordinated the event. More photos from the event can be found online at
kenoshanews.com.
Gregory Shaver, for the Kenosha News
Veterans Day Drive-Through
People outside the Dayton Care Center listen as Don Martinelli of the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans Honor Guard plays taps during a a short Veterans Day Ceremony at the center before veterans from several area veterans groups, along with local citizens, drove by the center Wednesday morning, Nov. 11, 2020, as part of Veterans Day Downtown Drive-Through. The drive-through was timed to pass by the Dayton Care Center at the end of a short Veterans Day Ceremony. The drive through was hosted by American Legion Post 21.
© Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
Veterans Day Drive-Through
Thank-you signs on the side of a car extend well wishes as veterans from several area veterans groups, along with local citizens, drive towards Library Park Wednesday morning, Nov. 11, 2020, as part of Veterans Day Downtown Drive-Through. The drive through was hosted by American Legion Post 21.
© Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
Veterans Day Drive-Through
Veterans from several area veterans organizations, along with local citizens, drive around Library Park Wednesday morning, Nov. 11, 2020, as part of Veterans Day Downtown Drive-Through. The drive through was hosted by American Legion Post 21.
© Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
Veterans Day Drive-Through
Veterans from several area veterans groups, along with local citizens, drive by the Dayton Care Center Wednesday morning, Nov. 11, 2020, as part of Veterans Day Downtown Drive-Through. The drive-through was timed to past by the Dayton Care Center at the end of a short Veterans Day Ceremony. The drive through was hosted by American Legion Post 21.
© Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
Veterans Day Drive-Through
The American Flag on the hood of a Navy veteran's car as veterans from several area groups, along with local citizens, drive by the Dayton Care Center Wednesday morning, Nov. 11, 2020, as part of Veterans Day Downtown Drive-Through. The drive-through was timed to past by the Dayton Care Center at the end of a short Veterans Day Ceremony. The drive through was hosted by American Legion Post 21.
© Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
Veterans Day Drive-Through
Members of the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans Honor Guard fire a 21 gun-salute during a a short Veterans Day Ceremony at the Dayton Care Center before veterans from several area veterans groups, along with local citizens, drove by the center Wednesday morning, Nov. 11, 2020, as part of Veterans Day Downtown Drive-Through. The drive-through was timed to pass by the Dayton Care Center at the end of a short Veterans Day Ceremony. The drive through was hosted by American Legion Post 21.
© Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
Veterans Day Drive-Through
Veterans from several area veterans groups, along with local citizens, drive towards Library Park Wednesday morning, Nov. 11, 2020, as part of Veterans Day Downtown Drive-Through. The drive through was hosted by American Legion Post 21.
© Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
Veterans Day Drive-Through
Residents of the Dayton Care Center listen as Don Martinelli of the Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans Honor Guard plays taps during a a short Veterans Day Ceremony at the center before veterans from several area veterans groups, along with local citizens, drove by the center Wednesday morning, Nov. 11, 2020, as part of Veterans Day Downtown Drive-Through. The drive-through was timed to pass by the Dayton Care Center at the end of a short Veterans Day Ceremony. The drive through was hosted by American Legion Post 21.
© Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.