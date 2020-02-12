Restaurant Week deemed a success

"Restaurant Week was fabulous," said Annie Goodman, a fourth-generation family owner at Jack Andrea. "We had a lot of new customers. I was able to speak to several tables of people who have never been in before. That's definitely always what you want when you run a promotion.

"It was nice to see not only our numbers increase, which is always nice this time of year, but also to see our customer base really increase. We've already had people come back who were in last week, which is fabulous."

42 restaurants

Laura Tyunaitis, director of marketing for the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, calculated it would require 4.6 meals per day for one to squeeze all 42 restaurants into the nine-day stretch. The event was exclusive to downtown restaurants for the first four years before expanding to businesses throughout Kenosha County.

In a valiant effort, Tynaitis made it to 15 of the participating restaurants this year.

"Last week was Restaurant Week," Tyunaitis said. "This week is gym week."

Tyunaitis said the event attracted many Illinois visitors and other out-of-town guests. Local marketing experts gathered feedback from businesses and engaged with customers, often in real time, on social media.