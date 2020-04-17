Restaurants get creative with curbside service

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit restaurants—where the venue is nearly as important as the menu—especially hard.
Now, instead of thinking up ways to make the dine-in experience special, restaurant owners are trying to figure out how to stay afloat, and keep employees working, while operating as a carryout only operation.
Some are throwing in a six-pack of beer, including dessert, offering family-style meals, creating stay-at-home pub crawl cocktail kits, and providing free food for school-aged children.
“We’re all just trying to get through,” Kevin Ervin, co-owner of Frank’s Diner, said. “Day by day, we adapt and try to come up with new ideas to keep our staff employed.”
Ervin said “it was big news around here” when Frank’s decided to accept credit cards for the first time since the restaurant opened in 1925 to make the curbside pick-up process easier.
Nearby downtown, Sazzy B is finding success with big meals to go.
“We’re featuring a big, at-home family meal that can feed between four and six people,” said Riki Pagliapeitra, director of operations at Sazzy B. “We have been having a lot of fun with that. We’ve been selling about 40 of those a day.”
Pagliapeitra said they are offering delivery for the first time, in addition to curbside pick-up.
“It’s just me in my car trying to make it happen,” he said of the delivery service. “We have too many staff members to take care of to get stuck in a rut. We just have to keep moving and adapting.”
A welcome back in Bristol
Bristol 45 Diner, closed for three weeks, was able to reopen this week and is offering most of the items on its extensive menu that includes breakfast all day.
Owner Glen Nelson said he wanted to ensure they could protect their employees and customers before going to curbside pick-up.
“The response was really positive,” Nelson said, adding the social media post announcing the move was shared more than 700 times. “It was a good feeling to know that people really care about us doing well.”
Nelson said the federal Payroll Protection Program will help him keep his employees working. Nelson was fortunate to have been allocated a portion of the $349 billion available through the program before it ran out of money late this week.
“I did lose one cook, who took a construction job,” Nelson said of the fallout associated with closing.
MaryBeth Van Every, owner of the 75th Street Inn Pub and Grill, just west of Paddock Lake, said she closed for a couple of days to regroup.
She decided there was not enough demand to be open for lunch and is focusing on dinner only. She is also offering family meal entrees, such as Italian beef and Chicken alfredo, both with a side and salad.
“We continuously are moving forward and adding more days of carryout,” Van Every said.
Another month under order
Most Kenosha County restaurant owners contacted said they had a feeling the state’s “Safer-at-Home” order would be extended.
“We assumed this would happened and have planned for it to be through May all along,” Pagliapeitra said.
Some, however, said they will not be able to sustain their business in this manner for another month.
“The first Friday was really good,” said Jennifer Collison, owner of Local Folks in Wheatland and president of the Kenosha County Tavern League. “But, it wasn’t enough to cover costs.”
She is expanding to offer Prime Rib, strip steak, a pasta dish and shrimp entrees this Saturday. However, curbside pickup and delivery is more difficult to sustain in such a rural location.
She said early in the week that if the order is extended she will be faced with “shutting my doors permanently.”
“I won’t make it after this month,” said Collison, who has been at her current location for 21 years after starting the restaurant in western Racine County seven years prior. “If this goes on much longer many of us aren’t going to survive. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Uniqueness may go away
If a phased approach allows restaurants to re-open as long as social distancing measures are followed, it will be easier for some restaurants than others. Regardless, it will be a much different atmosphere.
Social distancing, while doable, is not ideal at Kenosha County restaurants that take pride in their interpersonal, interactive atmosphere.
Frank’s Diner is a famously cramped dining car where strangers chat while waiting in line for 40 minutes for a table. Sazzy B is known for its intimate atmosphere and live music daily, including by its own Sazzy Jazzy House Band. Bristol 45 Diner, featuring 50s themed décor, has regular classic car drive-ins and resident Elvis impersonator. And, Local Folks is standing room-only for its Friday night fish fry.
The restaurant owners all said they look forward to the day the can welcome people under normal conditions.
“I’m waiting for those days to come back,” Ervin said.
