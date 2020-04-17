Restaurants get creative with curbside service

“It’s just me in my car trying to make it happen,” he said of the delivery service. “We have too many staff members to take care of to get stuck in a rut. We just have to keep moving and adapting.”

A welcome back in Bristol

Bristol 45 Diner, closed for three weeks, was able to reopen this week and is offering most of the items on its extensive menu that includes breakfast all day.

Owner Glen Nelson said he wanted to ensure they could protect their employees and customers before going to curbside pick-up.

“The response was really positive,” Nelson said, adding the social media post announcing the move was shared more than 700 times. “It was a good feeling to know that people really care about us doing well.”

Nelson said the federal Payroll Protection Program will help him keep his employees working. Nelson was fortunate to have been allocated a portion of the $349 billion available through the program before it ran out of money late this week.

“I did lose one cook, who took a construction job,” Nelson said of the fallout associated with closing.