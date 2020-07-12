Retailers plan new stores or building modifications in Kenosha this summer
Retailers plan new stores or building modifications in Kenosha this summer

A tire and auto repair facility, gas and convenience store and home improvement retailer have announced plans of opening new locations or expanding existing ones in Kenosha in recent weeks.

The city Plan Commission on Thursday reviewed operations plans from Great American Tire and Auto Repair, Kwik Trip and Menards, giving favorable nods to each of the three proposals.

Great American Tire and Auto Repair — the only of the trio of proposals, to have a second, and final, review — is slated to replace the former Sears Auto Center at 4106 78th St. within Pershing Plaza.

After revisited the plans one last time, commissioners unanimously approved the retailer’s entry into Pershing Plaza, which is in the midst of façade remodels at the site of the former Sears, which closed in 2017.

A targeted opening date has not been announced, but once Great American does open its overhead garage doors, permissible hours of operation — based on terms within the conditional-use permit — are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Kwik Trip, the regional La Crosse-based gas and convenience store chain, has announced plans of razing one of the PDQ stores it acquired several years ago at 8012 39th Ave. and making a series of modifications to the property.

The company’s plans call for constructing a new 7,298-square-foot store to the immediate west of the existing one. Once construction is complete, the existing store would be bulldozed and, in its place, would host an expanded fuel island canopy.

Troy Mleziva, real estate development manager with Kwik Trip, went before commissioners and discussed the company’s rationale behind the decision.

“We’d like to rebuild and expand our facility,” Mleziva said. “As we’ve all kind of learned here in the past couple months, access to groceries and the kinds of products Kwik Trip carries are good to have in the neighborhood. We think a new facility here would be well received.”

Menards has submitted a proposal calling for a building modification that, if ultimately approved, would require a lot line adjustment to its store at 7330 74th Place.

Tyler Edwards, real estate representative with the Eau Claire-based home improvement chain, said the company is planning an exterior expansion with the addition of a second entry gate aimed at harnessing the popularity of online orders.

“This is an automated entrance lane that allows a guest with an online order to scan a barcode and get into the yard to pick up their materials at the designated pickup door without waiting for the gate guard to let them in,” Edwards said.

The Kwik Trip and Menards proposals were presented to commissioners for the first time and will go back under the microscope at an upcoming meeting for further deliberation and possible action.

