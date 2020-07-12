Retailers plan new stores or building modifications in Kenosha this summer

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A tire and auto repair facility, gas and convenience store and home improvement retailer have announced plans of opening new locations or expanding existing ones in Kenosha in recent weeks.

The city Plan Commission on Thursday reviewed operations plans from Great American Tire and Auto Repair, Kwik Trip and Menards, giving favorable nods to each of the three proposals.

Great American Tire and Auto Repair — the only of the trio of proposals, to have a second, and final, review — is slated to replace the former Sears Auto Center at 4106 78th St. within Pershing Plaza.

After revisited the plans one last time, commissioners unanimously approved the retailer’s entry into Pershing Plaza, which is in the midst of façade remodels at the site of the former Sears, which closed in 2017.

A targeted opening date has not been announced, but once Great American does open its overhead garage doors, permissible hours of operation — based on terms within the conditional-use permit — are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Kwik Trip, the regional La Crosse-based gas and convenience store chain, has announced plans of razing one of the PDQ stores it acquired several years ago at 8012 39th Ave. and making a series of modifications to the property.