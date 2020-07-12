Retailers plan new stores or building modifications in Kenosha this summer

Troy Mleziva, real estate development manager with Kwik Trip, went before commissioners and discussed the company’s rationale behind the decision.
“We’d like to rebuild and expand our facility,” Mleziva said. “As we’ve all kind of learned here in the past couple months, access to groceries and the kinds of products Kwik Trip carries are good to have in the neighborhood. We think a new facility here would be well received.”
Menards has submitted a proposal calling for a building modification that, if ultimately approved, would require a lot line adjustment to its store at 7330 74th Place.
Tyler Edwards, real estate representative with the Eau Claire-based home improvement chain, said the company is planning an exterior expansion with the addition of a second entry gate aimed at harnessing the popularity of online orders.
“This is an automated entrance lane that allows a guest with an online order to scan a barcode and get into the yard to pick up their materials at the designated pickup door without waiting for the gate guard to let them in,” Edwards said.
The Kwik Trip and Menards proposals were presented to commissioners for the first time and will go back under the microscope at an upcoming meeting for further deliberation and possible action.
Pops Band in rainy Civic Veterans Parade 2019
The Pops Band’s piccolo players, front from left, Liz Snyder, Vera Olguin and Gloria Garay, clap (and laugh) along to a polka during the rainy parade Sunday. You’ll hear plenty from those piccolos on Sousa marches during the Pops’ concert today at the band shell.
Pops Band in rainy Civic Veterans Parade 2019
kenosha news photo by sean krajacic/
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
From left, Lindsay Las, David Houle Jr, 6, Tobias Houle 3, an David Houle Sr. watch the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
Anneliese Drew, 3, waves at fire trucks.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
Sami Pierce, a junior, plays the piccolo while marching with the Band of the Black Watch during the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
Paradegoers wait under umbrellas for floats during the June 30, 2019, Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade. The rain that dampened, but didn't cancel, the parade is a constant worry for Kris Kochman as she plans outdoor events for the city of Kenosha.
Kenosha News File Photo by Sean Krajacic
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
Drum major Lukas Juliano, a senior, leads the Band of the Black Watch during the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
Rep. Bryan Steil shakes hands during the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
At the parade
At left, Tilly Bajas leads the color guard as she marches with the CYO Emerald Knights during the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday. At right, soggy 1st Congressional District U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil shakes hands with some young parade watchers. While the parade was truncated and some units pulled out, it went on throughout the afternoon downpour.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs BY SEAN KRAJACIC
CIVIC VETERANS PARADE
Members of the Sheriff's Department march in the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
AMC HOMECOMING CAR SHOW
A Gremlin makes its way through rows of AMC vehicles during the AMC Homecoming Car Show in Kennedy Park in July 2017.
AMC HOMECOMING CAR SHOW
KENOSHA NEWS file PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
AMC HOMECOMING CAR SHOW
Don Vuylsteke, of Ontario, Canada, looks at vintage AMC Hornet doors during the AMC Homecoming Car Show and Swap Meet in Kennedy Park on Saturday, July 29, 2017.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
AMC HOMECOMING CAR SHOW
Tom Fenn, of Kenosha, looks at a 1974 Gremlin during the AMC Homecoming Car Show in Kennedy Park on Saturday. Fenn worked at the Kenosha AMC plants from 1975 to 1982. “It was the funnest job I’ve ever had,” said Fenn.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
TASTE OF WISCONSIN
Grace Lampada, 10, right, grabs a sample of popcorn from Amelia Corona of Craine’s Kettle Corn at the Taste of Wisconsin in July 2019. With summer events beginning to be canceled around the state, many wonder what will become of local events.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO
TASTE OF WISCONSIN
Brittany Lumley performs at last year's Taste of Wisconsin event in HarborPark on July 26, 2019.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
TASTE OF WISCONSIN
Lurkin Breckel pours a sample of bourbon barrel aged maple syrup at the M&E's Trees tent at the Taste of Wisconsin event in HarborPark on Friday, July 26, 2019.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
TASTE OF WISCONSIN
Paul and Beverly Cooper, of Memphis, check out the vendors at the Taste of Wisconsin event in HarborPark.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
TASTE OF WISCONSIN
Erin McGowan posts the menu for Gypsy Soul at the Taste of Wisconsin event in HarborPark on Friday, July 26, 2019.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Ella Pocios and Jullian Duke hold ice cream cups as they pose for a photo taken by Janell Duke in front of a dairy sign.
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
The crowd lines up during the 2019 Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast.
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
The crowd lines up during the 2019 Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast.
dairy6
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Pancakes are dropped on the grill as breakfast goers pick up beverages in the background.
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Eric Wasurick watches a calf who seems more interested in having its photo taken.
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Clay Sanders tries his hand at milking a model of a cow during 2019's Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast at The Mighty Grand Dairy in Paris. The model simulated milking a real cow.
John Sloca
Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir Bike Ride
Marie Giebel works on scooping eggs as they are removed from a giant griddle.
BORDER WARS BEER FESTIVAL
Tapping into a cold one
Emily Bridleman, of R’Noggin Brewing Co., pours a beer during the Border War Beer Fest, which took place at Pennoyer Park last Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
BORDER WAR BEER FEST
Border War Beer Fest, a craft beer fest that featured Wisconsin and Illinois brewers at Celebration Point on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
BORDER WAR BEER FEST
A person rinses their beer glass in the fountain during the Border War Beer Fest, a craft beer fest that featured Wisconsin and Illinois brewers at Celebration Point on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
BORDER WAR BEER FEST
Paul Vandenplas tries his hand at removing blocks during the Border War Beer Fest, a craft beer fest that featured Wisconsin and Illinois brewers at Celebration Point on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
BORDER WAR BEER FEST
Jennifer Zabel serves Ale Asylum’s beers during the Border War Beer Fest, a craft beer fest that featured Wisconsin and Illinois brewers at Celebration Point on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
BORDER WAR BEER FEST
Jennifer Zabel serves Rick Lambert some of Ale Asylum’s beer during the Border War Beer Fest.
FOOD FOLKS SPOKES WOMEN'S PRO RACE
Female professional cyclists are reflected in a rain puddle as they race during the Food, Folks & Spokes in Library Park on Thursday, June 20, 2019. The race winner is in the center of the photo, next to the church steeple.
Brian Passino
FOOD FOLKS SPOKES MEN'S PRO RACE
Germany’s Moritz Malcharek, second from left, eats as the first four-rider breakaway works to lap the field during the Pro 1/2 Men’s race Thursday at Food, Folks & Spokes.
Brian Passino
FOOD FOLKS SPOKES MEN'S PRO RACE
Winner Moritz Malcharek , fourth from left, is part of a nine-rider breakaway that lapped the field in Men’s 1/2 Pro Race at Food, Folks & Spokes in 2019.
Brian Passino
FOOD FOLKS SPOKES MEN'S PRO RACE
Winner Moritz Malcharek throws his bike across the finish line.
Brian Passino
FOOD FOLKS SPOKES WOMEN'S PRO RACE
Australia’s Peta Mullens holds the lead en route to winning the Women's Pro 1/2 Women’s race Thursday at Food, Folks & Spokes.
Brian Passino
FOOD FOLKS SPOKES FEATURES
Elizabeth Gonzalez of Niagara Bottling helps a youngster fill out a raffle entry for a free bike at the company’s display at Food, Folks & Spokes in Library Park on Thursday.
FOOD FOLKS SPOKES FEATURES
Brian Passino
FOOD FOLKS SPOKES FEATURES
Dottie-Kay Bowersox, left, cheers bike racers along with friends Jim Springer, Mark Schmitz, Ken Stanke and MIke Maxcy during Food, Folks & Spokes in Library Park on Thursday.
FOLKS SPOKES FEATURES
Brian Passino
FOOD FOLKS SPOKES WOMEN'S PRO RACE
Riders compete in the Women's Pro 1/2 race Thursday at Food, Folks & Spokes.
Brian Passino
FOOD FOLKS SPOKES FEATURES
Brandon Jensen, right, reacts to a magician pulling money out of a lemon with his grandparents Dean, left, and Marilyn Jensen during a performance at Food, Folks & Spokes in Library Park on Thursday.
Brian Passino
jousting 1.jpg
At right, Colton Mansor gets a ring at the Bristol Renaissance Faire while jousting. Above and at left, Garrett Mansor works in the Bristol jousting arena.
jousting 1.jpg
Submitted PHOTOs BY John Karpinsky/
jousting 2.jpg
Garrett Mansor at the Bristol Renaissance Faire
submitted photo by John Karpinsky
jousting 3.jpg
Garrett Mansor at the Bristol Renaissance Faire
submitted photo by John Karpinsky
jousting 4.jpg
Colton Mansor battles at the Bristol Renaissance Faire.
submitted PHOTO BY PATTY SMITH
jousting 5.jpg
Colton Mansor, second from left, and his brother Garrett, far right, take part in the Bristol Renaissance Faire.
submitted photo by Bryon Landerman
BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIRE
Adam Crack performs his whip show.
Brian Passino
BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIRE
Brian Passino
BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIRE
Children play with large bubbles made by Nikolai Popper, played by Nick Stahl.
Brian Passino
SOMERS PARADE
The Somers Parade on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SOMERS PARADE
Olivia English, 8, front, reaches for a piece of candy thrown from a float during the Somers Parade on the Fourth of July.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SOMERS PARADE
Andrew Heusterberg, in eighth grade, plays with the Shoreland band during the Somers Parade on the Fourth of July.
SOMERS PARADE
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
SOMERS FOURTH OF JULY PARADE
Frank Becker painted a large flag on his lawn for the Fourth of July parade in the village of Somers on Wednesday. Becker said, “This has to be one of the nicest parades I’ve been to. The Somers parade is an awesome parade.”
Village and Town of Somers 4th of July parade on Wednesday.
SOMERS FOURTH OF JULY PARADE
SOMERS FOURTH OF JULY PARADE
Wrigley parks it on Dustin Richards’ lap during the 4th of July parade in Village and Town of Somers on Wednesday. Richards was there to watch his step-brother march in the CYO band.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
SOMERS FOURTH OF JULY PARADE
Kyle Conforti reaches out for some candy thrown from passing parade vehicles. Village and Town of Somers 4th of July parade on Wednesday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
COUNTY FAIR GRAND STEER AUCTION
Joseph Ellerbrock, Paris Happy Workers 4H, shows Leonard, his grand champion steer that weighs in a 1360 pounds, during the live animal auction at the Kenosha County Fair on Saturday. Leonard was purchased by Miles Truck Service for $5.50 a pound.
BRIAN PASSINO
COUNTY FAIR GRAND STEER AUCTION
Joseph Ellerbrock, Paris Happy Workers 4H, shows Leonard, his grand champion steer that weighs in a 1360 pounds, during the live animal auction at the Kenosha County Fair on Saturday. Leonard was purchased by Miles Truck Service for $5.50 a pound.
BRIAN PASSINO
COUNTY FAIR GRAND STEER AUCTION
Jason Hammock uses a rake handle to unfurl the flag, which was hung up in a roof joist, before the national anthem at the start of the live animal auction at the Kenosha County Fair on Saturday.
COUNTY FAIR GRAND STEER AUCTION
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR
Shannon Diedrich tosses a bale more than 11 feet to win the female 16-20 category at the Kenosha County Fair on Friday.
Brian Passino
KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR
Paul Halliday tosses a hay bale 31 feet, 6 inches to place first in the male 16-20 age category of the annual bale toss.
KENOSHA COUNTY FAIR
Brian Passino
Lil' Ed and The Blues Imperials
Lil’ Ed and The Blues Imperials are set to play PB&J on Aug. 16.
Lil’ Ed and The Blues Imperials
Pops concert
Yes, the weather was as pretty as it gets Wednesday evening and a large audience turned out for “Pops Caliente!” performed by the Kenosha Pops Concert Band.
at the Sesquicentennial Band Shell in Pennoyer Park Wednesday night.
Pops concert
Pops concert
Getting festive
Craig Gall dons festive accessories as he conducts the Kenosha Pops Concert Band’s “Pops Caliente!” program before a large audience on a beautiful summer evening at the Sesquicentennial Band Shell in Pennoyer Park Wednesday night.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs BY BILL SIEL
Pops Band crowd June 26, 2019.jpg
A crowd gathers at the band shell in Pennoyer Park for the Kenosha Pops Concert Band’s June 26 program. The band is back on the band shell tonight for “Halloween in July.”
photo by paul williams
OKTOBERFEST
Milo Hodges, 6, follows his dachshund, Roxy Rubble, as she races during
Saturday’s Oktoberfest
in Paddock Lake. The annual event in Old Settlers Park features the popular Dachshund Dash and all-breed dog races, along with German food and music and a classic car show.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
OKTOBERFEST
Leah Dinchak, 6, cheers for the racing dachshunds with her uncle, Justin Klein.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
OKTOBERFEST
Mason Sjoerdsma, 3, left, and his sister, Raelynn, 1, reach for pretzels held by their mom, Bri, during Oktoberfest in Paddock Lake on Sept. 14, 2019. This year’s festival has been canceled, and the event will return in 2021.
SEAN KRAJACIC FILE photos, KENOSHA NEWS
OKTOBERFEST
Cindy and Stephan Regenfuss, members of the D’Oberlandlers dancers, wear traditional Bavarian clothing as they arrive at the Oktoberfest at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake on Saturday, September 8, 2018.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
OKTOBERFEST
Chewbacca, owned by Steven, left, and Jaclyn Pacheco, right, was the big winner at the Dachshund Dash at Oktoberfest at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake on Saturday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
OKTOBERFEST
Becky Masik, left, holds Noel and Jeremy Kosmin, right, holds Liam. Dachshund Dash at Oktoberfest at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake on Saturday, September 8, 2018.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
OKTOBERFEST
Victor Banish, left, laughs as his dachshund Massimo, a fifteen-year old male, decides to look back at him instead of running the race at the start of the second heat of the Dachshund Dash at Oktoberfest at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake on Saturday, September 8, 2018.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
COUNTRY THUNDER
Preston Brust, of Locash, sings from the catwalk at Country Thunder Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER
Chris Lucas, left, and Preston Brust perform with LOCASH at Country Thunder.
COUNTRY THUNDER
Beckham Rogosiensky, 6, pumps out pull-ups as Staff Sgt. Shane Meyers, left, spots him at the Army booth at Country Thunder on Friday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COUNTRY THUNDER
Meri Engel dances Friday as Lonestar plays on the main stage at Country Thunder.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
