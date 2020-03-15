Rethinking book access: High school senior transforms elementary classroom into a community literacy center

Carly Nieman, a senior at LakeView Technology Academy and a member of Girl Scout 9151, recently launched a program to provide easier access to books for children from low-income families.

As part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project, Nieman created a community literacy center for students and families of Edward Bain School of Language and Arts.

"To embrace the love of literacy, we have re-imagined book access," Nieman said. "Research has shown that students who do not have access to books or choice in the books they read, struggle with reading. This struggle can lead to many issues including low self-esteem, anxiety and the possibility of not completing their high school education."

She noted that many variables serve as roadblocks to book access for children, including late fees and lost books.

"Sixty-one percent of low-income families have no books at all in their homes for their children," she wrote in her Gold Award Project materials. "While low-income children have, on average, four children’s books in their homes, a team of researchers concluded that nearly two-thirds of the low-income families they studied owned no books for their children."

She noted that children from low-income families tend to lack one-on-one reading time as well.

