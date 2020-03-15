Rethinking book access: High school senior transforms elementary classroom into a community literacy center

Carly Nieman, a senior at LakeView Technology Academy and a member of Girl Scout 9151, recently launched a program to provide easier access to books for children from low-income families.
As part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project, Nieman created a community literacy center for students and families of Edward Bain School of Language and Arts.
"To embrace the love of literacy, we have re-imagined book access," Nieman said. "Research has shown that students who do not have access to books or choice in the books they read, struggle with reading. This struggle can lead to many issues including low self-esteem, anxiety and the possibility of not completing their high school education."
She noted that many variables serve as roadblocks to book access for children, including late fees and lost books.
"Sixty-one percent of low-income families have no books at all in their homes for their children," she wrote in her Gold Award Project materials. "While low-income children have, on average, four children’s books in their homes, a team of researchers concluded that nearly two-thirds of the low-income families they studied owned no books for their children."
She noted that children from low-income families tend to lack one-on-one reading time as well.
"The average child growing up in a middle-class family has been exposed to 1,000 to 1,700 hours of one-on-one picture book reading. The average child growing up in a less economically stable family, in contrast, has only been exposed to 25 hours of one-on-one reading," she wrote.
"The most successful way to improve the reading achievement of low-income children is to increase their access to print. Communities ranking high in achievement tests have several factors in common: an abundance of books in public libraries, easy access to books in the community at large, and a large number of textbooks per student."
So Nieman set about creating a place where families would have easy access to books.
After sorting through thousands of books to make them accessible to both students and families, Nieman transformed a classroom into the literacy center.
The center provides books with no late fess and no limits. Students are encouraged to keep books until they are ready to exchange them for new books. If the books are not returned, there are no penalties. Families have access to books in English and Spanish.
To stock the book room, Nieman collects donations of used books and plans fundraisers to purchase new books.
“Creating a safe space for families to enjoy books is an honor," Nieman said. "Seeing the faces of students and families has brought me great joy."