Reuther students pitch in with community meal

Students from the Reuther Bulldog Leaders at Reuther High School collaborated with God's Kitchen and the Urban Outreach Center to serve a "Kindness Meal" to those in need Thursday at the center, 6218 26th Ave.

"The theme for this year for Reuther Bulldog Leaders is to help others," said Reuther social worker Laurie Bonnar. "This activity allows them to extend themselves to the community in a kind and giving way."