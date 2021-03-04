Reuther students showing artwork at Kenosha Creative Space

Kenosha Creative Space, 604 57th St., is showcasing artwork created by Reuther Central High School students, on display through March 20.

A centerpiece of the display is a 5-by-7-foot hand-painted mural created by students Suzie Hoepner, Jack Davis and Roan Manthy.

Reuther art teacher Amy Misurelli Sorensen characterizes the mural as “surrealist/pop inspired.”

“The exhibit,” she said, “is comprised of students in grades nine through 12 at Reuther.”

This is the first Reuther exhibit at the Creative Space, she said.

“However,” she added, “the Creative Space hosted an all-day workshop in October 2019. Students had the experience of making paper, painting sugar skulls and printing on and tie dying T-shirts. The pandemic canceled those workshops for 2020. We look forward to a 2021 workshop at the space.”

The exhibit, which features a wide variety of pieces, can be viewed online or in person at Creative Space by making an appointment.

There will also be a limited-capacity reception for the show from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 18, with CDC safety guidelines (including wearing masks) in place.