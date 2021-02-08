Rev. Cummings named to Evers' Advisory Council on Equity and Inclusion

The Rev. Dr. Monica Cummings, Assistant Minister of Pastoral Care at Kenosha’s Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist, is among 30 people appointed to Governor Tony Evers’ Advisory Council on Equity and Inclusion.

The new council is charged with providing strategic guidance to the governor, the lieutenant governor and the Department of Administration in developing a sustainable framework to promote and advance diversity, equity and inclusion across state government.

“I’m looking forward to the work that this council will do to help us expand and improve our efforts to build a state government that interacts with all communities and sectors across the state,” Evers said in announcing the appointees.

The Advisory Council is chaired by Secretary-designee Dawn Crim of the Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS). It is scheduled to hold its first meeting Feb. 19.

“Most of us on this council have been doing this work in our organizations and communities for as long as we can remember,” Crim said. “We have been building each other up, helping each other find paths to success and creating opportunities when none were available to us.”

Multiple ‘lenses’