Rev. Jesse Jackson in Kenosha today

The Rev. Jesse Jackson is scheduled to be in Kenosha this afternoon to participate in a march to demand justice for Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake.

According to a press release, the march will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Regimen Barber Collective, 1345 52nd St. From there, the march is expected to leave for Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60h St. at 4 p.m., followed by a presentation of demands at 5 p.m.

The march, which will be held in solidarity with protesters in Louisville, will demand that Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey be held accountable for the shooting of Blake on Aug. 23.

Marchers will call for his immediate termination from KPD and indictment for attempted first-degree murder.

"We are at a pivotal moment in the country's history, and it's important that everyone stands up to the evils of systemic racism and the oppression of black and brown people," said Tanya McLean, a friend of the Blake family and co-founder/COO of African Emergency Relief Foundation/Peace on the Streets.

"Therefore, we will continue to seek justice for Jacob Blake by demanding the immediate termination and indictment of officer Rusten Sheskey and 100% transparency of the investigation into the shooting of Jacob Blake."