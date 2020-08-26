 Skip to main content
Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks about Kenosha shooting, plans news conference here
Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks about Kenosha shooting, plans news conference here

CIVIL UNREST AFTER OFFICER SHOOTING - TUESDAY

A woman has her head bandaged at a medic station after being hit in the head with a rubber bullet on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Longtime political activist and former presidential candidate the Rev. Jesse Jackson contacted the Kenosha News and offered the following comments on Wednesday:

“The has the same type of outrage as the George Floyd killing,” Jackson said. “It’s a pattern, where as long as it continues, people are going to go to the streets.

“This (in Kenosha) is attempted murder. They are shooting people and then they are allowed to walk away,” Jackson continued.

“I’m sorry for the pressures going on in your city, but the state Attorney General (who is conducting one of the ongoing investigations into the shooting) is going too slow.” he said.

Jackson, the Kenosha NAACP & LULAC will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.

Travis Grant, national field director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, is also expected to attend.

Jackson wants to know how 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, charged with shootings late Tuesday night, was able to walk by police, hands in the air, with his semi-automatic weapon strapped across his shoulder as witnesses called for his arrest. 

State Sen. Bob Wirch (D-Somers) issued the following statement Wednesday morning:

“I am devastated by the events that have taken place in Kenosha. I was born and raised here, and I love my community and our people. This is not who we are. I will always support the rights of people to peacefully protest, but this violence and destruction is indefensible and must stop. Our community is being torn apart, and we can’t begin to heal until the chaos ends.”

