Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks about Kenosha shooting, plans news conference here

Longtime political activist and former presidential candidate the Rev. Jesse Jackson contacted the Kenosha News and offered the following comments on Wednesday:

“The has the same type of outrage as the George Floyd killing,” Jackson said. “It’s a pattern, where as long as it continues, people are going to go to the streets.

“This (in Kenosha) is attempted murder. They are shooting people and then they are allowed to walk away,” Jackson continued.

“I’m sorry for the pressures going on in your city, but the state Attorney General (who is conducting one of the ongoing investigations into the shooting) is going too slow.” he said.

Jackson, the Kenosha NAACP & LULAC will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.

Travis Grant, national field director of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, is also expected to attend.

Jackson wants to know how 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, charged with shootings late Tuesday night, was able to walk by police, hands in the air, with his semi-automatic weapon strapped across his shoulder as witnesses called for his arrest.

State Sen. Bob Wirch (D-Somers) issued the following statement Wednesday morning: