Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks about Kenosha shooting

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Longtime political activist and former presidential candidate the Rev. Jesse Jackson contacted the Kenosha News and offered the following comments on Tuesday:

“The has the same type of outrage as the George Floyd killing,” Jackson said. “It’s a pattern, where as long as it continues, people are going to go to the streets.

“This (in Kenosha) is attempted murder. They are shooting people and then they are allowed to walk away,” Jackson continued.

“I’m sorry for the pressures going on in your city, but the state Attorney General (who is conducting one of the ongoing investigations into the shooting) is going too slow.” he said.

State Sen. Bob Wirch (D-Somers) issued the following statement this morning:

“I am devastated by the events that have taken place in Kenosha. I was born and raised here, and I love my community and our people. This is not who we are. I will always support the rights of people to peacefully protest, but this violence and destruction is indefensible and must stop. Our community is being torn apart, and we can’t begin to heal until the chaos ends.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0