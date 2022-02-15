Revocation hearing on Coins Sports Bar's liquor licenses adjourned after seven hours

The fate of the liquor licenses for Coins Sports Bar will hang in limbo for at least another week.

After a seven-hour hearing Monday, the city’s Licenses and Permit Committee voted to adjourn a revocation hearing on the bar's liquor licenses and take the matter on Feb. 24.

The popular sports bar at 1714 52nd St. is in danger of losing its licenses to serve liquor, or possibly receiving a suspension of its liquor privileges.

The Kenosha Police Department has recommended that the licenses of the bar be revoked or suspended after months of what reports indicate are “recurring disorderly events” that “require a substantial commitment of Kenosha Police Department resources.”

The department filed a seven-page complaint with the committee that listed 10 incidents that have occurred in or outside the establishment over the past six months.

Most of them involve unruly patrons who failed to disperse at closing times, outdoor drinking and physical altercations, according to the complaint. One Kenosha police officer was reportedly struck by a vehicle in the early morning hours of July 4, 2021 and sustained a severe shoulder injury. Some of the officers who testified Monday said they have feared for their safety when crowds became disorderly on multiple occasions in Coins parking lots.

New Year's homicide

The most recent incident, which occurred around 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day, resulted in gunfire. In that incident, a man was killed in the tavern’s parking lot. Three others were injured, one seriously.

Police arrived that morning to find vehicles fleeing the scene and people running from the parking lot. The complaint states that 33 officers from the Kenosha Police Department and five other outside agencies responded to gain control of the situation.

“That the recurring disorderly events at the premises require a substantial commitment of Kenosha Police Department resources and the associated crowds and gunfire present an ongoing threat of imminent danger to the officers’ safety responding to the premises as well as to the business patrons and those that reside in the surrounding neighborhood,” the complaint from interim Police Chief Eric Larsen reads.

The committee heard testimony Monday from about a dozen police officers. Body camera footage was also shown. Deputy City Attorney Matthew Knight said the city's witnesses all testified Monday.

The bar is co-owned by Matthew Carlson and Jerry Cousin, who have owned the bar for less than two years. Knight said problems at the bar started only after it was sold to them by members of Gascoigne family.

Anthony Perrine, owner of nearby Lou Perrine's Gas & Grocery, 5145 Sheridan Road, spoke at the hearing. Perrine said he does not want to see Coins close but said substantial changes are needed.

"I was at my store on New Year's Eve. There was a nice family, I guess you could say a well-to-do family, that pulled into my store at 4:30 in the morning. They were going to stay at the Wyndham (hotel) and they came in and as they were bringing in their baby to just go to the bathroom and get a snack.

All of a sudden, Perrine continued, "I've got 25 people running in the store (screaming) 'They're shooting, they're shooting!' These are people that we want to come to our community to visit our lakefront because all of us Downtown are dying for the last two years and now their first impression of our city is another 'another shooting in Kenosha.'"

Perrine said he told the family such chaos is not what Kenosha aims to be.

"All I want is I want my employees safe, I want my community safe," he said. "We can't keep moving from bar to bar and having chaos all the time."

Defense to present next week

The attorney for Coins, Anthony Nudo, said he will present a defense of the bar next week.

"Based on the testimony at the hearing, it’s clear that no citations have been issued to Coins in the last two years, and no demerit points were assessed against their license," Nudo said in a statement to the Kenosha News Tuesday. "The city never made contact or attempted to make contact with the agent for Coins regarding any alleged issues.

"The first we are hearing about issues with Coins that arise to the level of revocation is with the service of a summons and complaint. That’s not how the system should work — demerit points should be assessed or citations issued before a revocation hearing. Coins always has and will continue to work with the city and the Police Department to ensure neighborhood safety. As officers testified, Coins has been responsive in requests made by the police department, and they will continue to do so."

At the end of Monday's meeting Ald. Curt Wilson, chairperson of the committee, said he did not want media outlets contacting members of the committee for comment about the matter.

"I would like to strongly suggest to press: Do no be contacting members of this committee before this thing is resolved one way or the other," he said. "Between now and the 24th, don't be calling members of this committee (about) what do you think and all that kind of stuff. I'm not going to tolerate that."

The full City Council will take the committee's recommendations into consideration when making a final decision about Coins.

