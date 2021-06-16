Rezoning approved for Bristol Highlands Commerce Center West project

BRISTOL – Rezoning approval for what is planned to be an extension of the Bristol Highlands Commerce Center was approved by the Bristol Village Board on Monday.

The rezoning was granted for an 85-acre parcel under contract by HSA and located immediately south of Highway C and west of Highway U. The rezoning is consistent with Bristol’s comprehensive plan.

Tim Thompson of HSA Commercial Real Estate said the intention is to construct three buildings totaling over 1.3 million square feet, occupants of which are anticipated to employ between 700 and 1,000 people.

“We are excited to proceed with another high-quality economic development project,” Village President Mike Farrell said. “HSA has been a cooperative partner as the developer for three buildings to the east of highway U, as well.”

Thompson presented a conceptual site plan, including building renderings, roadway improvements, site berms and water runoff areas. Site plan approval of what will be called Bristol Highlands Commerce Center West is the next step.