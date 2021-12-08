RG Productions performing 'A Cowboy Christmas'

RG Productions, a local radio theater troupe, jumps back into in-person performances with "A Cowboy Christmas."

The free performance — 1 p.m. Sunday at the Civil War Museum, 5500 First Ave. — features what show organizers call "a heartwarming afternoon of old-time radio and cowboy poetry for this holiday season."

The program is a re-creation of the Dec. 20, 1952, episode of the radio series "Gunsmoke." (The radio version of "Gunsmoke" ran from 1952 to 1961, overlapping a bit with the TV series, which enjoyed a two-decade run from 1955 to 1975.)

Both versions of "Gunsmoke" are set in and around Dodge City, Kansas, in the 1870s. The central character is lawman Marshal Matt Dillon, played by William Conrad on radio and James Arness on television.

In this story, Marshal Dillon finds himself stranded on the prairie and accepts the aid of a stranger. Along the way (this being a holiday episode), the stranger, and maybe Dillon, too, learn the true meaning of Christmas.

Doug Despin, who is directing the show, said that "after almost two years of no theater at all" he's thrilled to be working on a show.

As for portraying such well-known characters, Despin said the local cast members are encouraged to "do their own interpretation of the characters. If they choose to try and copy one of the actors from the original shows, that’s fine, but it’s really their choice.

As a director, "my main concern is making sure to get the mood and the intent of the piece," he said.

For Despin, being back in front of an audience adds energy to the mix.

"The joy of live radio is the same as what you feel with live theater of any sort," he said. "It’s the buzz of the audience. It’s an unexplainable energy that helps you as a performer."

That energy, he added, is something unique to the experience.

"No matter how many television stations we have or movies there are to see, one thing is certain: The interaction between audiences and live entertainment and the feeling that brings to both parties can never be replaced."

Costumed actors and authentic microphones, along with live music, and sound effects, are all part of the RG Productions show.

"I think the audience enjoys seeing how the folio artist works, doing the sound affects," Despin said. "RG productions has been together going on I think it’s about 15 years now. It’s great after this long hiatus to get together with all of us who’ve been there for the whole ride and then to bring along some new people along the way also."

Before the radio play, actors will take to the stage to read "the sometimes humorous, always touching recitation of cowboy poetry for Christmas."

"It's been a long two years off the stage for us, and we are thrilled to be back re-creating those thrilling days of yesteryear when radio was king," said Producer Nita Hunter.

Local actors performing Sunday are John McLaughlin (as Matt Dillon), Tony Lazalde, Jay Rattle, Amy-Louise Seyller, Mike Kishline, Jan Michalski and Ed Godula. Kandy Helson creates the sound effects, with music by Morgan Hunter and sound engineering by Rick Hagerty.

Dan Stika is the announcer.

