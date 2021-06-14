 Skip to main content
Rhythm in the Round Drum Circles to host free community drumming event Saturday
Rhythm in the Round Drum Circles to host free community drumming event Saturday

Rhythm in the Round Drum Circles will host a free community drum circle from 3 to 4:30 p.m.  Saturday, June 19, at Eichelman Park, 6125 Third Ave.

Participants will meet at the far south end of the park near the playground equipment. All ages and musical abilities are welcome to make in-the-moment music using hand drums and other percussion.

Bring a chair if needed. Extra instruments will be available to share.

For more information check Rhythm in the Round/The Drum Hut on Facebook, or www.rhythmintheround.com.

