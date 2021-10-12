Ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to mark completion of Pike River Phase II Restoration Project

In addition, approximately three-quarters of a mile of new trails were developed to allow the general public to gain recreational access to the Pike River corridor in the area, including for fishing and use of non-motorized watercraft. The playground in area No. 4 is to be relocated as part of the county executive’s 2022 budget to a new spot west of the river, outside of the floodplain.

The restoration is intended to aid in improving the water quality, habitat and ecological functioning of the Pike River and its riparian zone within and beyond Petrifying Springs Park, project supporters said.

This project was funded with support from numerous stakeholders including a $1 million U.S. Environmental Protection Agency EPA/Great Lakes Restoration Initiative grant, a $350,000 Fund for Lake Michigan grant, a $50,000 Wisconsin DNR River Protection grant, and revenue from the Petrifying Springs Biergarten and Boundless Adventures outdoor adventure park in Bristol.

“The Pike River has had more restoration work completed per mile than any other major river in Wisconsin and the heart of that massive effort is right here in Petrifying Springs Park,” said Vicki Elkin, executive director for the Fund for Lake Michigan. “This project has had a huge positive impact on water quality and aquatic species upstream and downstream on the river.