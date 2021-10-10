Ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark completion of new amenities at Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park

The completion of improvements at Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park will be marked during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Tuesday.
The community is invited to attend and listen to remarks from local stakeholders and longtime supporters of the project.
“As its name suggests, Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park is dedicated to honor veterans while also emphasizing environmentally sustainable living, education, and recreation,” Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said. “This park will serve as a tribute to veterans, and a center for the whole community to gather, reflect and recreate.”
The festivities will kick off at noon with ceremonial music played by the Wilmot High School Wind Ensemble, led by the Director John Sorensen. A flag ceremony will follow remarks by Kreuser. Following the program, the public will be invited to take a self-guided tour of the site at their leisure.
Event attendees should enter through the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park Honor Plaza Entrance, located at 36290 Bassett Road (Highway F), about a half-mile west of Highway KD (352nd Avenue).
Members of the veterans’ work group and county officials have been working on the development of the site since 2020, according to Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins. Work completed this year includes construction of a new parkway entrance off Highway F, an Honor Plaza and adjacent parking lot overlooking much of the park, and roughly three miles of new multi-use trails.
Development was partially funded through Wisconsin Department of Resources Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program funds.
“We are very pleased to add this new gem to our parks system, and we’re looking forward to improving it further in the future,” Collins said. “Thanks to the veterans who have been involved in the planning of this park, and to the County Board and the community for its support for this project.”
For more details on Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park and other county parks locations, amenities and activities, visit the Kenosha County Parks’ website at http://parks.kenoshacounty.org, call 262-857-1869, or see more on Facebook at http://facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks.