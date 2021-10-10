Ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark completion of new amenities at Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park

The completion of improvements at Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park will be marked during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon Tuesday.

The community is invited to attend and listen to remarks from local stakeholders and longtime supporters of the project.

“As its name suggests, Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park is dedicated to honor veterans while also emphasizing environmentally sustainable living, education, and recreation,” Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said. “This park will serve as a tribute to veterans, and a center for the whole community to gather, reflect and recreate.”

The festivities will kick off at noon with ceremonial music played by the Wilmot High School Wind Ensemble, led by the Director John Sorensen. A flag ceremony will follow remarks by Kreuser. Following the program, the public will be invited to take a self-guided tour of the site at their leisure.

Event attendees should enter through the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park Honor Plaza Entrance, located at 36290 Bassett Road (Highway F), about a half-mile west of Highway KD (352nd Avenue).