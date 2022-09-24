 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KENOSHA COUNTY FALL WHEEL RIDE

Riders in Kenosha County's Fall Wheel Ride cruise from lakefront to Petrifying Springs Park

SOMERS — About 50 riders turned out Saturday morning for Kenosha County’s annual Fall Wheel Ride to Petrifying Springs Park.

County Executive Samantha Kerkman hosted the ride, continuing an autumn tradition that began under her predecessor, Jim Kreuser.

The organized ride took cyclists on a 6.3-mile trip from Kennedy Park on Kenosha’s lakefront to the Petrifying Springs Biergarten. There, they were treated to coffee and snacks provided by the Biergarten.

Saturday’s ride coincided with the latest Saturdays in the Park with Sam event, a series of informal office hours that Kerkman is hosting in county parks to connect with constituents. The next session will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at Bristol Woods Park.

