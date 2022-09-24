Riders in Kenosha County's Fall Wheel Ride cruise from lakefront to Petrifying Springs Park

KENOSHA NEWS STAFF
SOMERS — About 50 riders turned out Saturday morning for Kenosha County’s annual Fall Wheel Ride to Petrifying Springs Park.
County Executive Samantha Kerkman hosted the ride, continuing an autumn tradition that began under her predecessor, Jim Kreuser.
The organized ride took cyclists on a 6.3-mile trip from Kennedy Park on Kenosha’s lakefront to the Petrifying Springs Biergarten. There, they were treated to coffee and snacks provided by the Biergarten.
Saturday’s ride coincided with the latest Saturdays in the Park with Sam event, a series of informal office hours that Kerkman is hosting in county parks to connect with constituents. The next session will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at Bristol Woods Park.
Biking, hiking and rowing: How to prepare for outdoor activities
Biking
Bicycling.com recommends taking a bicycle out for a test ride before purchasing it as well as making sure you have a comfortable seat and are acclimated to the brakes. It’s also important to wear a well-fitting helmet and to bike with a partner whenever possible. Nolan Hyland, a personal trainer with the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), also suggests scoping out good locations for cycling that are away from busy streets. “There’s all kinds of good forums available online for cyclers,” Hyland says.
TNS
Hiking
Wesley Trimble, the communications and creative director of the American Hiking Society, suggests lower body stretches to prepare areas like calves, hamstrings, quads and glutes since, "those are all of the big muscle groups that people will be using for hiking and trail running and snowshoeing.” Those same muscle groups should also get some TLC after your workout is finished to prevent soreness, especially if your hike included a lot of elevation gain, Trimble says.
TNS
Hiking or camping
Trimble also recommends making sure you bring along the 10 essentials of hiking for any outdoor excursion: appropriate footwear; map and compass; water and a purifying source; food; rain gear and layers that will dry quickly if they get wet; safety items such as a light, fire source and a whistle; a first aid kit; a knife or multi-tool; sun protection; and shelter.
TNS
Mountain Climbing
A large amount of climbing incidents (including more than 80% of snow incidents) occur during the descent. Trimble says this is often because climbers run out of resources or are fatigued and can’t get themselves down from their location. That’s why Trimble recommends having a defined timeline to make sure climbers get back to their home base in time without running out of resources. And, Hyland stresses, “Always make sure you take your water; don’t leave your water in the car.”
TNS
Rock climbing
Rock climbing outdoors in cooler temperatures requires layers and gloves that you can take on and off so that you can regulate your temperature. This is especially important because, unlike at a gym, “if you’re belaying while somebody else is climbing, you’re just still and you get cold,” according to Courtenay Schurman, the founder of Body Results. Schurman also recommends doing easier pitches “as a warmup for something harder.”
TNS
Horseback riding
Staying upright on a horse is crucial to having a successful ride, and Hyland notes that the key to staying upright on horseback is core strength, which requires working on pelvic and core exercises. According to My Equestrian Style, planks, supermans, leg raises and reverse crunches are good ways to build core strength for riding.
TNS
Rowing, canoeing, paddling and kayacking
When doing outdoor activities on open water, Schurman recommends having a turnaround point and also knowing what direction the wind will be going so you don’t find yourself too far out in the water having to row against the wind. “If you go with the wind too far out and then you’re tired, and you have to go against the wind, you’re going to be in a lot of hurt,” Schurman says. You can determine the direction of the wind using instruments like wind vanes or by testing the wind with your finger or even by turning your head to see which direction the wind is coming from.
TNS
Snowboarding, snowshoeing and skiing
When snowboarding and skiing, Hyland recommends doing workouts that focus on time under tension. “Anything where you’re isolating in a squat,” Hyland says. “Whether you’re doing a wall squat … or a band walk.” Schurman also recommends starting slowly. “You don’t want to go out so hard that all of the sudden you’re just drenched in sweat because that means you’ve sweat through your layers and you’re going to get chilled,” Schurman says.
TNS
Skateboarding
Skateboard warmup exercises should focus on ankles, hamstrings, knees and quadriceps. In an article for Skateboard GB, strength and conditioning coach Yannis Kostadinomanolakis recommends a 10-minute warmup that includes raising up on the balls of your feet, rolling over on the sides of your feet, reaching over to touch your toes, squats, lunges, raising your knee in front of and to the side of your body, and preparing your upper body by twisting your torso back and forth.
TNS
Backpacking
Going on a trek with only a few items is already a challenge, but carrying a heavy backpack along with you can be a struggle if you don’t prepare adequately. “Think of the outdoors as your gym. You wouldn’t lift 200 pounds without warming up, right? Similarly, you wouldn’t throw 45 pounds on your back and just take off. Walk around in the parking lot, do some squats or kicks, and once you have your pack on, ease into your pace. At 15 minutes, get some water, strip a layer and go for your stride,” Schurman says.
TNS
Fishing
The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service notes that first-time fishers should make sure they have a fishing license (in several states this is required for anyone 16 and older), good quality equipment and lures. For safety, the USFWS recommends fishing with a companion, not casting sharp fishing hooks near other people and wearing a Coast Guard-approved flotation device or life vest.
TNS
Roller-skating
If you plan to hit the pavement outdoors, U.K.-based Roller Girl Gang recommends having your path (and an escape route) planned out, wearing protective gear according to your comfort and skill level, and making sure you clear a path for others to be able to pass you as you skate.
TNS
Basketball
When deciding to play basketball outdoors, choosing the correct shoes is important. According to
Basketballworld.com, they should be breathable and made out of leather and mesh fabrics. Players should also bring a backpack and select a ball that will not deflate quickly.
TNS
Tennis
Preparation for a tennis match is equal parts physical and mental. The United States Tennis Association recommends getting a good night's sleep, waking up at least two hours before your match and doing warmup exercises (sprints, quick feet drills, reaction drills, shadows with racquet) and warming up with an opponent. But your preparation should also involve “mental activation.” The USTA recommends avoiding mentally draining activities and instead finding a quiet place to listen to music or read in the 15 to 30 minutes before your match.
TNS
Beach workout
Training on sand can offer different benefits than being on grass or a gym floor and can lead to greater performance improvements. Schurman advises against piling on layers if you’re working out on the beach or during warm weather. For people who do layer up in warmer temperatures in an effort to sweat more, Schurman says, “It’s very likely that they’ve actually caused themselves to be dehydrated. … Some sweating is good (but) ... that’s so unhealthy.” Make sure you also apply sunscreen and plan your workouts for early in the morning or later in the evening so your sun exposure is less.
TNS
Jump rope
The key to a successful jump rope workout? Having the right jump rope. This means ensuring that your jump rope is the correct length for your height. Dick’s Sporting Goods’ blog says you should step on the middle of the jump rope and pull the handles up by your shoulders. “The cables, not the handles, should hit right around your armpits.” You should also make sure you’re using an appropriate rope for your experience level and workout setting. For example, leather jump ropes are better for outdoors.
TNS
Surfing
Preparing for surfing involves a lot of swimming to prepare the back and shoulder muscles, according to SwellWoman, a wellness and travel company that offers yoga, surfing and health retreats for women. Aspiring surfers can also get their bodies ready by doing push-ups, planks, squats and even yoga to prepare their whole bodies for riding the waves.
TNS
Archery
According to Archery360, archery works your shoulder and back areas, involving many key muscles. To properly prepare and condition those muscles, Archery360 recommends exercises like yoga, side planks and single-arm dumbbell raises. Archery also involves a stable lower body so exercises that engage your core can also be helpful.
TNS
Kite flying
Kite sales have seen an uptick in India, where people flew kites from their homes as a diversion during lockdown. If you’re interested in joining the fun from wherever you are, it’s important to make sure your ornate kite wi ll fly. Sending your kite sky-high is related to upward force (lift), downward force of gravity (weight), forward force (thrust), and the backward force opposing the direction of motion (drag), according to the Smithsonian. Balancing these forces involves paying attention to the wind but also adjusting your walking patterns, arm movements and even spinning of the kite to keep it in the air. Kitty Hawk Kites recommends flying your kite in an open space away from power lines, making sure the wind doesn’t exceed 20 miles per hour, wearing gloves with large kites, and using a release system so you don’t get dragged by a heavy kite.
TNS
Outdoor yoga
When doing yoga outdoors, Yoga International recommends practicing with a mat to avoid certain hazards, checking the weather, clearing your practice area of debris and making sure there aren’t any allergens around you.
TNS
