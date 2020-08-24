Rioters setting fires in Kenosha, including to Danish Brotherhood Lodge

Rioters are setting fires in Kenosha tonight, to trucks, businesses and to the Danish Brotherhood Lodge, 2206 63rd St.
About 40 people watched the burning building and some were in tears at the scene.
Around the city other areas are burning in the second night of looting and rioting since the shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday.
Trucks and street lights are targets tonight, as well as businesses.
National Guard troops are assisting police.
The curfew went into effect at 8 p.m. but rioters and looters remain on the streets of Kenosha.
