Ripon man faces fourth OWI

A 37-year-old Ripon man remains in custody on a $5,000 cash bond after his arrest Wednesday in the Village of Paddock Lake for his fourth drunken driving offense.

Michael A. Biwer made his initial appearance Wednesday before Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Loren Keating. Biwer is due back before Keating for a preliminary hearing on June 17, at 8:15 a.m.

Biwer is charged with felony operating while intoxicated and misdemeanor counts of operating while revoked and failing to install an ignition interlocking device.

The felony carries a possible fine of $10,000 and six years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy on patrol at 11:09 p.m. observed the defendant’s vehicle travel through a construction zone on Highway 50. The vehicle weaved in its lane and swerved hard to miss a construction barrel, then weaved again and nearly struck another.

Biwer stated the barrels were too close together, and that’s why he almost hit them, but the deputy observed the barrels were placed “(with) more than enough room for even semi-trucks to travel.”