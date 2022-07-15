Rise in antisemitic activity in Kenosha spurs community conversation, creation of "rapid response" team to combat hateful acts against Jews

A rise in antisemitic activity in Kenosha has spurred community discussion on educating the public on how to combat hate directed toward Jewish people and a proposed formation of a local team that would respond to reported physical and verbal acts against them.

In the last six months, the city has seen an escalation in antisemitic literature dispersed anonymously in several of its neighborhoods, including pamphlets with conspiracies that have falsely tied Jews to COVID-19, among others.

The incidents prompted Thursday night’s Courageous Conversation on “The Great Replacement Narrative: Connecting Racism and Antisemitism” at the Kenosha Civil War Museum. The event was coordinated by the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism and Congregations United for Serving Humanity.

The two-hour presentation featured a diverse group of panelists including: Chabad of Kenosha’s Rabbi Tzali Wilschanski; Eli Douglas, a recent Bradford High School graduate; Beth Hillel Temple’s Rabbi Dena Feingold; Kai Yael Gardner Mishlove, director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation; David Goldenberg, Midwest regional director of the Anti-Defamation League; Kenosha Ald. Jan Michalski; and Kenosha Police Department Capt. James Beller.

Feingold, who has been rabbi more than four decades, said while Kenosha’s past is not without antisemitism – into the 1970s, the Elks Club had excluded Jews as did the YMCA, giving rise to the community’s own Kenosha Youth Foundation – most of it had become a thing of the past, she said.

They’ve had the occasional swastika and “conversion” materials sent to them, she said, but the incidents had been few and far between. Until this year when at least a dozen antisemitic literature drops occurred in the city, according to Feingold.

Felt like ‘a violation’

What has caused more worry is that the leaflet drops weren’t targeting them, rather their neighbors, she said.

“And, of course it’s very troubling and it even felt, I think to me, and I think to many in our community like a violation of our community, not just of the Jewish community, but of Kenosha,” she said. “It’s not a Jewish problem, it’s community problem.”

Wilschanski said in the eyes of God all are equal and equality is a principle upon which America is built.

“We are all on that core and that’s something that America stands for, in a sense, that we are all equal, we have these indivisible rights because we are equal with God,” he said. “When someone goes and drops a piece of paper on a driveway and (they) say you are Jewish and, therefore, you don’t have a right to be here, that’s a statement saying that I do not believe in America. I don’t believe in the principles of freedom, principles of equality.”

Wilschanski, said, however, that also calls him to act and to “stand up against it.”

Douglas, who discovered one of the pamphlets at his high school on May 2, said it shocked him.

“It was, honestly, a really scary thing,” he said. Initially, he thought students had dropped some books when his friend brought one over to him.

“It’s just terrible. It’s all around and I’m just … honestly, I was blown away,” he said. “Like, who would, who would decide to throw …these pieces of hate – basically that is what they are – to high scholars? Like, I get that we are impressionable, but it just doesn’t make sense.”

On his break he reported the incident to the Kenosha Police Department and followed up with the school’s resource officer.

Connecting the dots

Antisemitism, said Mishlove is “a hatred of Jews” based on them being Jews and it has morphed over time. Mishlove’s presentation included examples of Nazi propaganda during the 1930s that depicted Jewish people in derogatory ways, from stereotypes that show them as greedy and materialistic to some of the more recent pamphlets, like the ones that were found in Kenosha, with falsehoods of their involvement in a so-called “COVID agenda.”

“Whether it’s a vaccine or whether it’s that it was manufactured by them, the actual disease, we see this now, this is an example with one of the classic ways in which antisemitism manifests,” she said. “You blame the Jews. Then, you isolate them. And then there’s terror that happens as a result. So this is an example of blaming the Jews for COVID.”

In recent years, Jews have been blamed by white nationalists for everything from manipulating Black people to seek the removal of Confederate war hero statues that sparked the violence in a “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., five years ago, to fronting the civil rights movement. Citing recent FBI statistics, she said that 55 percent of all hate incidents were based on race, ethnicity or ancestry. And while 14 percent of the hate incidents were religious based, 54.9 percent of those targeted Jews, according to Mishlove.

“That’s a very serious statistic. Keep in mind this is lower than probably what occurs,” she said.

The Anti-Defamation League has also tracked a 34 percent increase in hate incidents from 2020, the highest number on record since 1979; a 43 percent increase in harassment and a 167 percent increase in assault. She said 80 percent of those incidents were attributed to known extremist groups and/or individuals.

In Wisconsin, there was a slight decrease from 2020 to 2021.

“We think some of that might be because people, because of COVID, were inside,” she said. “But since 2015, we’ve seen a 459 percent increase, so we don’t want you to think that slight decrease means things are getting better.”

The Great Replacement Theory

Goldenberg, whose organization works with authorities to infiltrate extremist networks to stop them, said that behind even the a recent mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., where a gunman opened fire in a grocery store in a predominantly African American neighborhood, a manifesto uncovered later included the Great Replacement Theory.

The theory is one that relies on the conspiracy that a country’s majority population — in the U.S. that means whites ==are being replaced as non-white populations are brought in.

The theory itself, said Goldenberg, dates back to the 20th Century, but in 2011 it was brought to the forefront by French writer and critic Bernard Camus whose focus was on immigration in France from Muslim countries. Muslims had a higher birthrate than the country’s white population.

“It was not initially in these earlier writings antisemitic in nature. It was very anti-immigrant,” he said. But the notion of being replaced by a non-white population was adopted by far-right groups in France, Austria and other countries and, soon after, white supremacists in the U.S. From there, it quickly became antisemitic, as well, he said.

Rapid-response team

“So, what can you do? Well you came here tonight and that’s part of the step. You speak out, whether it’s at your dinner table, with our colleagues at work who you know; with random people that you may, if you’re a bystander, see something happening,” said Mishlove.

Share the facts, she said.

“When the next time someone says the Jews are behind COVID or the media is controlled by the Jews, you share facts,” she said. And we also show strength by coming together.”

The Rev. Kevin Beebe later in the program urged interested individuals to become part of a “rapid-response team” that will go to neighborhoods affected by antisemitic activity. Residents can also report activity by contacting 844-484-7468 and the police department at 262-605-5200.

Michalski, whose district was among those leafleted, said while the City Council has passed resolutions condemning antisemitism, resolutions and speeches can only go so far.

“We got to do this continually and we cannot allow this kind of behavior to proliferate in our community,” he said, because ultimately what happened to the Jews during the Holocaust “will happen to others if we don’t nip it in the bud.”

Investigation continues

Beller, who gave an update on the investigation which began with the initial pamphlets were found on Dec. 31, said investigators have been able to track down a suspect. He said there were 21 “unique calls” from residents regarding the leafleting.

“Now our detective is working diligently to try and make contact with the suspect,” he said. “We’re not lucky. He’s not returning our calls.”

In the meantime, said Beller, in accordance with federal, state and the local district attorneys’ offices, it is not likely to result in criminal charges.

“It’s likely going to be littering tickets, a municipal ordinance, that’s going to be issued for each of the events,” he said.

For additional information on reporting antisemitic acts, contact the Milwaukee Jewish Relations Council at 414-390-5781 and the Anti-Defamation League at 312-533-3870. Access their respective websites at https://www.milwaukeejewish.org/departments/social-action/jcrc/antisemitism/reportantisemitism/ or www/adl.org