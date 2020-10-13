 Skip to main content
Rise in COVID leads to plasma shortage
top story

2 blood.JPG

Tremper High School seniors Hunter Zoerner and Finley Johnson, both of Pleasant Prairie, give blood while Janiqua Ward of Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin attends to them during at a blood drive at Tremper High School in May.

 PHOTO BY CHRISTINE A. VERSTRAETE

In a regular year, the demand for blood and plasma donations remains fairly constant.

Of course, 2020 is far from any normal year.

With the continued rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks has come an increasing need for convalescent plasma donations — which are provided by those who previously have had the virus but have recovered — that are then sent to area hospitals to assist new patients.

In just the past month alone, the demand for the specialized plasma has increased by about 50%, according to Zach Warren, public relations specialist for Versiti, which operates blood collection centers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Indiana.

And with each passing day, that demand certainly isn’t going anywhere.

“(Recently), we were getting higher demand than we were donors,” Warren said. “We couldn’t get it in the door fast enough, really. We really need anybody who is eligible to come in and start donating because local hospitals are asking for it.”

Help patients with your antibodies

What separates convalescent plasma from a normal donation is after a patient has recovered from COVID-19, their body develops antibodies, similar to the flu and a flu vaccine, Warren said.

Once those antibodies exist, they will help fight off the virus, which makes that plasma so valuable to those who are currently inflicted.

“(Once you’ve recovered), you have antibodies now that help fight off COVID-19, just because your body is used to it and knows what to look out for,” Warren said. “The idea is, that these recovered patients who have these antibodies come in and donate their plasma, which have those antibodies.

“They’re then given to hospital patients. Usually more of the severe cases are in the hospital. They transfer the antibodies to them and helps them fight off the virus.”

A medical clearance is necessary, Warren said, and the staff at Versiti can assist with that procedure. Once a person donates the plasma for the first time, they must wait 14 days, but then are eligible to donate once a week for 12 straight weeks.

That timeline is vastly different than a normal donation, which is allowed once every eight weeks.

Drop in blood drives still being felt

One significant impact of the pandemic since it began in March, Warren said, has been a decrease in school- and community-related blood drives.

Those events always have helped fill a need for a blood supply, and while there has been a slight return to those recently, the frequency of local drives hasn’t yet returned to anything close to what it was pre-pandemic.

“It was one of the things we saw almost immediately,” he said. “We rely pretty heavily on schools, businesses and churches to hold their own private blood drives. That’s where we get a lot of our collections from. Once those started shutting down, we lost thousands and thousands of donations.

“The pandemic obviously doesn’t stop that necessity for blood. It really has just been a matter of trying to get people to hold blood drives or to come in and donate. ... You can never have enough. We’re never going to say we need to cool down on the blood drives.”

The Kenosha Versiti location is at 8064 39th Ave. It is closed Sunday and Monday and open from noon to 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and from 6 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. on Saturday.

To schedule a donation, call 1-877-232-4376 or go online to versiti.org.

"The pandemic obviously doesn't stop that necessity for blood ... You can never have enough. We're never going to say we need to cool down on the blood drives."

Zach Warren, spokesman for Versiti

