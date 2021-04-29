Rita Ventura receives 2021 Connie Reyes Award for Excellence in Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention

“Dr. Ventura has a long, esteemed record of caring and advocating for children in need, while making sure that foster parents have the tools to care for these kids effectively and lovingly,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser. “That coupled with her prolific service to our community makes Dr. Ventura the ideal recipient of this year’s Connie Reyes Award.”

The award honors Reyes, a Kenosha County social worker who was murdered on April 12, 1990, as a tragic result of her work serving children and families in the community. The honors have been given annually since 2015, except for last year when the program was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the Reyes family were in the audience for this year’s event.

Speaking to colleagues, family, friends and public officials from her home during the April 22 videoconference program, Ventura said she is greatly honored to receive the award.

‘It’s been rewarding’

“It has been so rewarding to be a part of the transition and continual improvement to the child advocacy model in my community,” Ventura said. “I am grateful for the multidisciplinary team members and Children’s Wisconsin team of professionals I work with who make it possible to provide quality care and positively impact the population of children and families we serve.”